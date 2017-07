AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence deteriorated in July after improving a month ago, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The producer confidence index fell to 6.6 from 7.2 in June. In May, the score was 6.1.



Manufacturers were less positive about production over the next three months and about their order book. At the same time, their assessment about stocks of finished product was barely changed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX