

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to ¥17.45 billion, or ¥47.58 per share. This was lower than ¥34.98 billion, or ¥95.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to ¥319.99 billion. This was down from ¥345.16 billion last year.



Kyocera Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): ¥17.45 Bln. vs. ¥34.98 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -50.1% -EPS (Q1): ¥47.58 vs. ¥95.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -50.0% -Revenue (Q1): ¥319.99 Bln vs. ¥345.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.3%



