

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are likely to see subdued start following weak Asian trading and the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. The dollar firmed overnight on better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders data. Further, major corporate firms in Europe reported higher earnings results on Friday.



The dollar was steady after firming overnight on stronger-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders data for the month of June. The data, which is the measure of orders for U.S.-made capital goods, showed the fifth consecutive monthly increase.



On the corporate front, Swiss banking giant UBS reported higher earnings in its second quarter, and peer Credit Suisse posted a profit, compared to last year's loss. Air Liquide SA and car maker Renault posted higher profit in their respective first half. Meanwhile, France's BNP Paribas reported weak quarterly results.



Asian markets traded in the negative territory following the lackluster cues from Wall Street.



In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index was down 0.73 percent to 19,933.85. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index was losing 1.52 percent to 5,696.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.63 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were all lower. Shanghai alone was trading higher.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar was trading in the 111 yen-range on Friday. The Australian dollar fell sharply as the U.S. dollar was boosted by better-than-expected durable goods data.



In commodities, U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI oil was trading down 0.20 percent to $48.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Gold traded down 0.19 percent at $1,257.60 per ounce.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to earnings news from some major companies including Verizon and Facebook.



The Dow rose 85.54 points or 0.4 percent to 21,796.55, while the Nasdaq fell 40.56 points or 0.63 percent to 6,382.19 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.41 points or 0.1 percent to 2,475.42.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Thursday. The German DAX Index fell 93.07 points or 0.8 percent to 12,212.04, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down 9.31 points or 0.1 percent to 7,443.01 and the French CAC 40 Index fell 3.22 points or 0.06% to 5,186.95.



