

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E) reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of 18 million euros compared to a loss of 446 million euros, prior year. The Group reported break-even on a per share basis from continuing operations compared to a loss of 0.12 euros. Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations was 463 million euros compared to a loss of 317 million euros. Second-quarter operating profit increased to 563 million euros from 220 million euros.



Second-quarter net sales from operations from continuing operations increased to 15.64 billion euros from 13.42 billion euros. Total revenues were 15.78 billion euros compared to 13.71 billion euros.



