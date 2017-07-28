

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales declined in June, figures from Statistics Norway showed Friday.



The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, fell by adjusted 0.6 percent in June from May, when they grew by 1.3 percent.



The sales volume advanced 2.4 percent year-on-year in June and the sales value climbed 3.2 percent.



During April to June period, retail sales volume grew 2.4 percent and retail sales value gained 3.3 percent from the same period of previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX