

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) reported that its profit for the first quarter to 30 June 2017 declined to 285 million pounds from 588 million pounds in the same quarter last year. Reported earnings per share was 2.9 pence, down 51%. Adjusted earnings per share of 6.3 pence was down 5%.



Reported profit before tax was down 42% at 418 million pounds due principally to the 373 million pounds specific items charge in the quarter. Adjusted profit before tax was down 1% at 791 million pounds.



Reported revenue was 5.837 billion pounds up 1% from the prior year. This included a 101 million pounds favourable impact from foreign exchange movements and a 27 million pounds reduction in transit revenue. Underlying revenue excluding transit was up 0.2%. The first quarter has seen growth in reported revenue of 1% driven mainly by our consumer facing lines of business and favourable impact from foreign exchange movements.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017/18, BT Group still expects change in underlying revenue excluding transit to be broadly flat, adjusted EBITDA in a range of 7.5 billion pounds to 7.6 billion pounds, and normalized free cash flow of 2.7 billion pounds to 2.9 billion pounds.



Separately, BT Group said that Marc Allera, currently CEO of the EE business acquired last year by BT, is appointed to lead a newly created Consumer business, bringing together BT's Consumer and EE businesses. The new Consumer business will operate across three distinct brands - BT, EE and Plusnet - and will span fixed and mobile networks, consumer products and services, and content. This appointment will be effective September 1, 2017.



After almost four years as CEO of BT Consumer, and 13 years in BT, John Petter has announced he is stepping down to pursue roles outside the Group.



BT has also announced the appointment of Cathryn Ross, currently Chief Executive of Ofwat, the water sector regulator in England and Wales, as its new Director of Regulatory Affairs. Cathryn Ross is expected to take up her role in January 2018.



Her appointment follows the decision of Sean Williams, Chief Strategy Officer, BT Group, to leave BT to pursue new opportunities outside the Group.



