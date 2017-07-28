

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter profit before tax climbed 46.4 percent to 671 million euros from 564 million euros last year.



Profit after tax for the period grew 48.2 percent to 540 million euros from 450 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 729 million euros, compared to 498 million euros a year ago.



Second-quarter operating profit before exceptional items improved to 805 million euros from 555 million euros last year.



Total revenue increased 4.3 percent to 5.95 billion euros from 5.71 billion euros last year. Passenger unit revenue for the quarter was up 1.5 percent.



Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, increased 2.8 percent to 78.91 billion ASKs from last year's 76.76 billion ASKs.



Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, grew 5.1 percent to 65.21 billion RPKs from last year's 62.07 billion RPKs.



Seat factor increased 1.7 percentage points to 82.6 percent from 80.9 percent a year ago.



Looking ahead, IAG said it expects its operating profit for 2017 to show a double-digit percentage improvement year-on-year, at current fuel prices and exchange rates. The company expects second half passenger unit revenue, i.e., passenger revenue per ASK, to show an increase versus last year, at constant currency.



