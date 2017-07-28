

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The greenback dropped to 110.88 versus the yen, 1.1701 versus the euro and 0.7985 versus the aussie, from its early highs of 111.33 and 1.1671 and a 2-day high of 0.7953, respectively.



The greenback pared gains to 0.9664 versus the Swiss franc, from more than a 4-week high of 0.9721 hit at 10:30 pm ET.



The greenback was trading at 1.3083 versus the pound, off its early high of 1.3062.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 108.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc, 1.19 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound and 0.81 against the aussie.



