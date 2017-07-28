"Lietuvos energija", UAB, (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



The Company informs that the process of selling transport activities of a subsidiary company NT Valdos, UAB, is initiated, taking into account the purpose of the activity of the group of Lithuanian energy companies, provided for in the strategy of the Company, by refusing non-core activities.



The Company is expecting to complete the sales process by the end of 2017, and he funds received from the transaction is planned to invest in the main group activities - the development of the energy business.



More information is in the attached press release.



Paulius Stonis, Communications Manager, phone: 869934825, email: paulius.stonis@le.lt



