

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UBM plc (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L) reported pretax profit from continuing operations of 61.9 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 51.8 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period continuing operations increased to 47.6 million pounds or 10.3 pence per share from 39.9 million pounds or 8.0 pence per share, previous year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased by 37.3% to 19.5 pence from 14.2 pence.



First-half Group revenues from continuing operations were 448.4 million pounds, up 8.3% at constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX