BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Friday, Swiss KOF leading index for July is due to be released. The leading index is seen at 106 in July versus 105.5 in June.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc rose against its major rivals.



As of 2:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1323 against the euro, 1.2661 against the pound, 0.9679 against the U.S. dollar and 114.68 against the yen.



