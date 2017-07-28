

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income climbed to 112.3 million euros from last year's 68.2 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 2.16 euros from 1.34 euros last year.



Adjusted net income was 116.5 million euros, compared to 84.6 million euros last year.



Adjusted earnings before interest and tax or EBIT grew to 163.8 million euros from 122.8 million euros a year ago.



For the quarter, revenues increased to 1.29 billion euros from prior year's 1.20 billion euros.



For the first half, earnings after tax increased 29%, operating profit grew 26% and revenues increased 11 percent.



Reiner Winkler, CEO of MTU Aero Engines, said, 'The development in the first half year allows us to provide a more precise full-year guidance based on concrete targets rather than approximate ranges, and we can raise our forecast.'



For fiscal 2017, MTU expects earnings after tax to amount to approximately 390 million euros, compared to last year's adjusted net income of 345.4 million euros.



MTU's operating profit could well be higher than anticipated, rising to around 560 million euros, while last year's adjusted EBIT was 503.0 million euros. This will result in a stable EBIT margin for MTU.



The company further expects revenues to reach some 5.3 billion euros by the end of 2017, which is higher than the original forecast of between 5.1 billion euros and 5.2 billion euros.



Winkler added, 'Deliveries for the Geared TurbofanT programs are set to increase significantly in the second half of the year, with a corresponding impact on earnings.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX