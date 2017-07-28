

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported that its profit after tax in respect of continuing operations for half year ended 30 June 2017 rose to 1.563 billion pounds from 1.348 billion pounds last year.



Loss attributable to Ordinary equity holders of the parent for the period was 1.21 billion pounds or 6.5 pence per share, compared to profit of 1.11 billion pounds or 6.8 pence per share in the prior year.



Loss after tax in respect of the Africa Banking discontinued operation of 2.195 billion pounds, compared to profit of 311 million pounds last year. The latest-quarter result included a 1.090 billion pounds impairment of Barclays' holding in BAGL and a 1.435 billion pounds loss on the sale of 33.7% of BAGL's issued share capital, primarily due to recycling of currency translation reserve losses to the income statement on accounting deconsolidation.



Profit before tax increased 13% to 2.341 billion pounds, driven by materially reduced losses from the Non-Core which reported a loss before tax of 647 million pounds. Core profits decreased 25% to 2.988 billion pounds, impacted by charges for PPI of 700 million pounds and the non-recurrence of a 615 million pounds gain on disposal of Barclays' share of Visa Europe Limited in H116. H117 results were also impacted by the appreciation of average USD and EUR against GBP of 12% and 10% respectively, compared to H116, which positively impacted income and adversely affected impairment and operating expenses.



Total income decreased 1% to 10.881 billion pounds, reflecting a 2% reduction in income in the Core to 11.411 billion pounds, predominantly in Head Office, partially offset by a 10% reduction in Non-Core negative income to 530 million pounds. Income increased 3% in Barclays International, with growth across both CIB and Consumer, Cards and Payments, though decreased 2% in Barclays UK, impacted by the non-recurrence of a gain on disposal of Barclays' share of Visa Europe Limited in the first-half of 2016.



An interim dividend of 1.0 pence per share will be paid on 18 September 2017.



The Group remains focused on cost efficiency, creating capacity to self-fund investment in businesses, and continues to target a Group cost: income ratio of less than 60% over time



The Group expects the dividend for the full year to total 3.0 pence per share as previously guided. The Group will update the market on its updated capital management framework including the dividend policy at the full year results in February 2018.



