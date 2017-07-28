GCL-SI Boosts PERC Global Supply Volume with the Launch of 600MW Plant in Vietnam

SUZHOU, China, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (GCL-SI), a world's leading solar manufacturer, announced that its solar cell plant of 600MW production capacity in Vietnam has started operation on 27th July.

The facility will be a powerhouse in the production volume of GCL-SI for the global market, sharpening the solar energy group's competitive edge in the world, especially US and European markets.

Shu Hua, the president of GCL-SI, said that the Vietnam plant's launch is the latest step for the company's development requirement and entire strategy. GCL is now hammering at promoting its global competitiveness and building an international brand image."GCL's high-efficiency PERC production line in Vietnam, based on the localized management, will offer a strong support to the high-efficient cell supply and contribute to cost-down as well as voiding anti-dumping issues," Shu noted.

The cooperation between GCL-SI and Vina Cell could be considered as a customization for GCL-SI, especially the PERC production.

Dong Shuguang, executive director of GCL-SI said that the company has been working on improving the efficiency of Polysilicon PERC products in the recent years. By the beginning of 2017, it has achieved an average efficiency of 20.3% for Black Silicon PERC products. The result is estimated to surpass 20.5% by the end of 2017. The average power output for this model is close to 290W,meeting the latest standard of Top Runner.

In 2016, following the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese solar companies have established their ultramarine factories in more than 20 countries, with over 5 GW capacity. Exports to India, Turkey, Chili, Pakistan and other emerging markets has expanded, while 30% reduction to Europe and US markets, which hasfurtherimpacted the anti-dumping issue.

Chairman of GCL Zhu Gongshan has in many occasions encouraged Chinese solar energy companies to "team up to march overseas and to gain a more advantaged position in foreign markets". It is a strategic move in line with the Belt and Road Initiative and will also make the company better poised for a wider range of opportunities from the global market.

