Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, July 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd., for June 2017 and for January to June 2017.June 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- DecreasedDaihatsu- Fourteenth consecutive month of increaseHino- DecreasedToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Third consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Eighth consecutive month of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,006 units (34.0 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,709 units (6.0 percent increase)- 49.1 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (0.3 percentage point increase)- 33.0 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.9 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Third consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 55,300 units (12.1 percent increase); third consecutive month of increase- 34.2 percent share of minivehicle market (2.8 percentage point decrease)Hino- Decreased- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,900 units (10.7 percent decrease); 35.6 percent share of the truck(1) market (2.5 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Eighth consecutive month of increase- 46.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.8 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America and OceaniaDaihatsu- There were no exports for Daihatsu.Hino- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Third consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in two months; due to decreased production in North America, Asia, Australia, and AfricaDaihatsu- First decrease in fourteen months; due to decreased production in IndonesiaHino- First decrease in fifteen months; due to decreased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two monthsJanuary - June 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First increase in five yearsDaihatsu- First increase in three yearsHino- First increase in five yearsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in three yearsSales in JapanToyota- Second consecutive year of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 22,021 units (22.5 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 15,060 units (10.2 percent increase)- 47.0 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (0.02 percentage point increase); second consecutive year of increase- 31.1 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.3 percentage point increase)Daihatsu- First increase in three years- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 318,000 units (4.5 percent increase); first increase in three years- 32.7 percent share of minivehicle market (0.9 percentage point decrease)Hino- Sixth consecutive year of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 19,000 units (8.3 percent increase); sixth consecutive year of increase- 39.0 percent share of the truck* market (0.7 percentage point increase)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in three years- 44.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.1 percentage point increase); third consecutive year of increaseExportsToyota- First increase in five years, due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and AfricaDaihatsu- Two exports to Asia, the same results as the same period of the previous yearHino- Decreased, due to decreased exports to North America, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in five yearsProduction Outside of JapanToyota- Fourth consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa; record high for the January-June periodDaihatsu- First increase in three years, due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Eighth consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive year of increase; record high for the January-June period(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucksAbout ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.