Need for Quality Assurance, Process Control and Regulatory Standards Drives Growth of Chromatography Market in SEA and ANZ

Automating equipment is necessary to tackle skilled labor shortage and create growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Test & Measurement team

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) chromatography market is witnessing steady growth. Overall market growth is driven by the growing industrial sectors in Southeast Asia and ANZ, and a need to adhere to quality assurance, process control, and regulatory standards. While Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia are key hot spots contributing to high growth rates in the region, foreign direct investment inflows to countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam are encouraging regional development.

"High cost of ownership, maintenance costs, and the need for quicker analysis are causing end users to shift toward better technologies such as process chromatographs," said Test & Measurement Research Analyst Sneha Ayyar.

"Vendors that focus on project execution, equipment support and value-added services as part of their offering will gain a competitive edge," she added.

Growth Opportunities in the SEA & ANZ Chromatography Market, Forecast to 2021, new research from Frost & Sullivan's Test & Measurement Growth Partnership Service, finds that the SEA and ANZ chromatography market generated revenues of US$242.6 million in 2016 at a year-on-year growth rate of 5.7 percent. The study provides an analysis of current and expected market developments, drivers, restraints, and revenue forecasts across segments and end-user groups. The market share and competitive landscape for major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corp, Perkin Elmer,and Shimadzu Scientific Instruments are provided.

Click here for complimentary access to more information on this analysis and to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue, a free interactive briefing with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders.

Strategic imperatives for vendor success and growth in the SEA and ANZ chromatography market include:

Embracing change through new business models and technologies that offer scope for implementation of Industrial Internet of Things;

Reducing the footprint of the instrument to penetrate low-budget end users and increase the scope of applications;

Working with government agencies to capitalize on opportunities in the oil and gas sector; and

Differentiating themselves from competitors to win brownfield projects.

"Although food testing, pharmaceuticals, and water and wastewater are the fastest growing end-user segments, the automation of equipment will become a key customer requisite in order to tackle the lack of skilled labor," noted Ayyar.

Frost & Sullivan's study covers chromatography segments such as liquid, ion, and gas. End-user segments include oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life science, water and wastewater, environmental testing, food and beverage, government, and academics and research institutes. Regions like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand are assessed.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Growth Opportunities in the Southeast Asia & ANZ Chromatography Market, Forecast to 2021

P95B-30

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific

P: +65 6890 0926

F: +65 6890 0999

E: melissa.tan@frost.com