

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) Friday announced a revision in first have net income attributable to owners of the parent to 25 billion yen from earlier forecast of 15 billion yen. On a per share basis, first half earnings is raised to 69.01 yen from 41.40 yen. In the prior year first half the company has reported 4.11 billion yen or 11.31 yen per share.



For April 1 to September 30, 2017 the company continues to expect net sales of 930 billion yen, while operating income is expected to increase to 40 billion yen from 35 billion yen. Revenue for the previous year was 815.13 billion yen.



For the fiscal 2017, the company now expects net income attributable tot he owners of the parent of 35 billion yen or 96.61 yen per share, from its earlier forecast of 30 billion yen or 82.81 yen per share. In the previous year, the company has reported a loss of 23.045 billion yen or 63.54 yen loss per share.



Revenue for the fiscal is expected to be 1.88 trillion, up from 1.870 trillion in the prior outlook. The prior year revenue was 1.695 trillion.



Operating income is expected to rise to 80 billion yen from 75 billion yen.



For the second quarter, the company forecasts dividend of 10 yen.



Kobe noted that it raises forecast for the second half as well as the fiscal year due to increase in construction machinery business and unit sales of hydraulic excavators in China. Fuels prices have remained lower than expected due to a lag in reflecting fuel cost fluctuations in the unit price of electricity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX