

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to stockholders climbed 33 percent to 75 billion Japanese yen or $670 million from last year's 56.4 billion yen.



Earnings per share grew to 15.54 yen or $0.14 from last year's 11.69 yen.



Adjusted operating income improved 44 percent to 131.8 billion yen or $1.18 billion from 91.4 billion yen a year ago.



Adjusted operating income increased in all segments except the Others segment, where Hitachi Transport System was reorganized.



Revenues for the quarter, meanwhile, declined 2 percent to 2.09 trillion yen or $18.65 billion from 2.13 trillion yen last year.



The decline resulted mainly from the conversion of Hitachi Transport System, Ltd. and Hitachi Capital Corporation to equity-method associates and deconsolidation of Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. in the previous fiscal year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 300 billion yen or $2.68 billion, higher than last year. Revenues are still expected to be 9.05 trillion yen or $80.80 billion, down 1 percent from last year.



Adjusted operating income for the year is expected to be 630 billion yen or $5.63 billion, higher than last year.



In fiscal 2016, attributable net income was 231.2 billion yen, adjusted operating income was 587.3 billion yen and revenues were 9.16 trillion yen.



For fiscal 2018, the company previously targeted revenues of 10.0 trillion yen and net income to stockholders of over 400.0 billion yen.



