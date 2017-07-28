

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L) on Friday said its first- quarter trading has been in line with expectations and that guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



In its trading statement ahead of the Annual General Meeting today, the company reported low single-digit sales growth at constant rates and double-digit reported sales growth.



Sales performance was strongest in Clean Air sector as it again outperformed vehicle production in most markets.



Sales in Efficient Natural Resources grew slightly. Health business grew slightly.



Further, the company said it is implementing the restructuring programme announced in June which will deliver 10 million pounds of cost savings in the second half of this year, contributing to the stronger underlying operating performance the firm expects to see in the second half.



Through this restructuring programme, the company will generate a further 15 million pounds of cost savings in 2018/19.



Looking ahead, the company said in its statement, 'We have momentum in sales and expect to build on this through the second quarter and into the second half to deliver our full year guidance. Our move to four sectors has improved our focus on the key growth trends and we remain confident that through inspiring science and enhancing life, Johnson Matthey will create value.'



