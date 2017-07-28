

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.9 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slightly faster than the 0.8 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.



The rate came in line with expectations. A similar faster growth was last seen in the third quarter of 2015.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 3.1 percent from 3 percent a quarter ago. Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 3 percent.



The INE is set to publish detailed GDP report on August 24.



