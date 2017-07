TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese brokerage firm Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders yen for the first-quarter ended June 30, 2017 rose to 56.9 billion yen or 15.77 yen per share from 46.8 billion yen or 12.71 yen per share last year.



Net revenue for the quarter was 360.8 billion, an increase of 6.6% from the same period in the prior year.



