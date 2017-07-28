Expanding Feelunique's digital proposition

Feelunique, Europe's leading online beauty retailer, announces plans to launch a concessions platform in September. The platform will provide Feelunique's customers with an even greater choice of products and brands by enabling certain brands to have their own designated area on the site and fulfil their own orders received through Feelunique.

The platform will be the first of its kind to be hosted by an international pure-play online beauty retailer. It will enable established beauty brands that have a retail or direct to consumer business model to diversify and join the Feelunique platform and community, gaining valuable access to its international millennial customer base. It will also provide a unique platform for emerging brands and entrepreneurs to access Feelunique's international database of over one million active customers. As a result, Feelunique's customers will have an even greater choice of products and brands to shop for, adding to Feelunique's unrivalled choice of more than 28,000 products from over 500 brands.

Feelunique's concessions platform solution will be provided by Mirakl, a leading global provider of online concessions platform solutions. Mirakl have also already provided a highly successful solution to The Beautyst, a site acquired by Feelunique in April 2017.

Joel Palix, CEO of Feelunique, said: "The launch of our concessions platform is a very significant strategic enhancement of Feelunique's digital beauty platform and our 'beauty without boundaries' proposition. It will allow Feelunique to expand its already unrivalled portfolio of brands, add a further channel to our offering and provide brands with access to our highly sought after customer base."

About Feelunique

Founded in 2005, Feelunique has grown to become Europe's largest online beauty retailer with a choice of more than 28,000 products and 500 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and electricals

Feelunique is a cross-border online retailer, shipping to over 120 countries and with dedicated websites in the UK, France, the EU, Germany, Norway, China and the US

Feelunique has over 130,000 site visits and sells more than 15,000 products every day, with 65% of sales coming from customers under the age of 35

Feelunique has a rapidly growing international beauty community of more than 1.3 million people across our social media platforms

Feelunique carries major brands including Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford, Nars, Kerastase, Dermalogica and Charlotte Tilbury we are the only online beauty "pure player" to have built up such an extensive portfolio of premium brands across all beauty categories

Feelunique's innovative use of technology such as our proprietary 'Makeup Live' app which allows customers to try on products virtually, with amazing accuracy, on their smartphones is changing the way consumers experience buying beauty products online

Feelunique is at the forefront of the digital beauty revolution and is a socially connected retailer we believe content is key to succeeding in e-commerce and our dedicated editorial platform offers our customers inside knowledge on beauty including industry interviews, video tutorials and recommended products

