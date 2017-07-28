Fernand Labrie of Endoceutics Scoops Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award Titles

LONDON, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO of Endoceutics, Dr Fernand Labrie has been named Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) Healthcare CEO of the Year as well as its Most Innovative CEO of the Year - both for Canada.

A leading figure in the flourishing arena of women's health - and specialising in hormone-sensitive cancer prevention and treatment - Dr Labrie has recently been successful in gaining FDA-approval for the new drug Intrarosa[TM].

Intrarosa[TM] is a treatment for dyspareunia caused by the menopause and became available in the US on July 24th. In the meantime, the drug's success has led him to look at additional non-estrogen based therapies for other menopausal symptoms which can cause distress, such as hot flushes, osteoporosis, muscle loss and memory problems.

On being congratulated on winning both BWM title awards, Dr Labrie told the magazine that his company's overall aim was "to offer all women around the world the benefits of efficacious and safe treatments of menopausal problems."

He added: "We have a strong desire to move science forward to enable our fellow citizens to enjoy a better life, and this will remain our ongoing goal."

A spokesperson for BWM said the judging panel had been impressed - not just by Dr Labrie's aims, but also the fact he believed in continually developing medical procedures, while using the latest technology to do so.

"Dr Labrie's mass spectrometry-based steroid assays have become the gold standard in the industry," said the BWM spokesperson. "It was very clear to us that innovation is, without a doubt, one of the keys to Endoceutics' success."

Intrarosa[TM] involves the use of Prasterone (DHEA), a compound without intrinsic estrogenic or androgenic activity, which is transformed intracellularly into androgens and estrogens only in the cells and vaginal layers physiologically in need of these sex steroids. There are no safety concerns with the drug and it can also help in the area of sexual dysfunction, an indication under clinical investigation.

Dr Labrie and his team at Endoceutics are currently looking into developing other hormonal therapies for conditions such as breast, uterine and prostate cancer. Male hypogonadism and endometriosis are two other areas to come under his radar.

Find out more about Dr Labrie and Endoceutics work and products at the company's website www.endoceutics.com

An article on the company can also be found on BWM website

http://www.bwmonline.com/2017/07/26/endoceutics-makes-new-strides-in-womens-healthcare/

BWM's other Awards can be found at www.bwmonline.com

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E:david.jones@bwmonline.com



W:www.bwmonline.com