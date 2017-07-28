

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK) Friday announced a decline in first quarter net income attributable to the company to 10.955 billion yen or $97.82 million from 12.40 billion yen last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to 86.61 yen from 96.69 yen a year ago.



Net sales for the first quarter grew to 289.53 billion yen from 278.77 billion yen in the prior year.



For the full year 2018, the company continues to projects interim dividend of 60 yen and annual dividend of 130 yen.



