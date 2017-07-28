









TOKYO, July 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2017 and the first half of the calendar year (January - June 2017).Worldwide Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda72817WProd.jpgProduction Outside of Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda72817OutJap.jpgJune 2017Production in Japan for the month of June 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since April 2017).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of June. This includes record high production for the month of June in Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of June.The First Half of Calendar Year 2017Production in Japan for the first half of calendar year 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive year (since the first six months of 2016).Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of calendar year 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive year (since the first sixth months of 2012), setting record high production for any half-year periods of the calendar year. This includes record high production in Asia and China.Production worldwide for the first half of calendar year 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive year (since the first six months of 2016).Sales in the Japanese Markethttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda72817Sales.jpgJune 2017Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of June 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since May 2017).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since May 2017).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month (since May 2017).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFREED was the industry's seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2017 with sales of 9,151 units. Fit was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 8,738.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2017 with sales of 17,654 units. N-WGN was the industry's eighth best-selling car with sales of 6,293 units.The First Half of Calendar Year 2017Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three years (since the first six months of 2014).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive year (since the first six months of 2016).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three years (since the first six months of 2014).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFREED was the industry's fifth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2017 with sales of 61,057 units. Fit was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 46,170.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2017 with sales of 106,234 units. N-WGN was the industry's eighth best-selling car with sales of 44,436 units.Exports from Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda72817Exports.jpgJune 2017Total exports from Japan in June 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since April 2017).The First Half of Calendar Year 2017Total exports from Japan for the first six months of 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2015).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267/NYSE:HMC/LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.