

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits following a selloff in U.S. technology stocks overnight. Disappointing earnings results from Amazon.com intensified worries about corporate earnings.



Japanese shares closed notably lower despite the release of better-than-expected economic data. The Nikkei 225 Index declined 119.80 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 19,959.84. The broader Topix index closed 0.35 percent lower at 1,621.22.



Toshiba's shares fell 10.9 percent amid speculation that the company is at a great risk of being de-listed following a delay in the sale of the company's flash memory unit.



Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Toshiba has agreed to pay $2.168 billion to SCANA to exit from two incomplete nuclear projects undertaken by Toshiba subsidiary Westinghouse.



In economic news, Japan's unemployment rate was beneath expectations and household spending rose more than forecast in June. Overall nationwide consumer prices gained in line with expectations.



Australian shares closed lower for the first time in four days amid a broad-based selloff as investors braced for local corporate earnings results from next week. Banks and healthcare stocks are among the major losers.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 82.20 points or 1.42 percent to close at 5,702.80, while the All Ordinaries index declinedl 77.00 points or 1.32 percent to settle at 5,755.20.



Mining giant BHP Billiton and rival Rio Tinto lost 1.2 percent each. Among banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and NAB fell between 1.5 percent and 2 percent.



Healthcare stock Cochlear lost more than 3 percent, while peers CSL and Ramsay Healthcare declined more than 2 percent each.



Energy major Woodside Petroleum dipped 0.5 percent, while Santos rose 0.3 percent.



Webjet said its full-year earnings could be under a cloud amid a dispute with its auditor over the accounting treatment for a contract with Thomas Cook. The online travel agency's shares are lower by almost 7 percent.



In China, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 3.46 points or 0.11 percent to close at 3,253.24, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 144.13 points or 0.53 percent to settle at 26,987.04.



Seoul stocks closed lower for the third time in four days. The benchmark KOSPI Composite Index slipped 42.25 points or 1.73 percent to close at 2,400.99.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 4.1 percent as investors took profits after the tech giant reported its all-time high quarterly earnings on Thursday. Chipmaker SK Hynix dropped 5.6 percent.



New Zealand shares also closed notably lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX50 index falling 72.21 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 7,639.51.



Shares of A2 Milk dipped 3.5 percent, giving back some of its recent gains. Fletcher Buildings rose 0.8 percent and Metro Performance Glass gained 3.3 percent.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore were down between 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent.



