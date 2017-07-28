

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to ¥34.98 billion, or ¥95.13 per share. This was higher than ¥17.45 billion, or ¥47.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to ¥345.16 billion. This was up from ¥319.99 billion last year.



Kyocera Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): ¥34.98 Bln. vs. ¥17.45 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100.5% -EPS (Q1): ¥95.13 vs. ¥47.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 99.9% -Revenue (Q1): ¥345.16 Bln vs. ¥319.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 285.55 Full year revenue guidance: 1500 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX