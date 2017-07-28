

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was 71.3 billion yen, compared to a loss of 14.64 billion yen in the prior year.



Operating profit of 66.5 billion yen compared to an operating loss of 7.39 billion yen in the prior year.



Consolidated net sales were 1.355 trillion yen, up from 1.05 trillion yen last year.



First half of Fiscal 2017, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 85 billion yen or 96.00 yen, net sales of 2.70 trillion yen.



