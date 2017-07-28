Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
for the six months ended 30th June 2017
A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2017 will shortly be available to view and download from www.rightsandissues.co.uk. Neither the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.
Printed copies of the Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration services Limited, Springfield Lodge, Colchester Road, Chelmsford, Essex CM2 5PW.
INTERIM DIVIDEND
An interim dividend of 10.25p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 29th September 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 1st September 2017 (ex-dividend 31st August 2017).
The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Markets have made further progress in 2017 with 3.3% rise in FTSE All-Share Index in the six months. UK Smaller Companies have performed even better with rises of over 10% in relevant indices.
The Company has again performed well with the net asset value of the Income shares increasing by 17.6% to 2353.6p. Total equity was a new record exceeding £200m for the first time.
The share buy-back programme has continued in the half year with a further £5.9m of purchases and the issued equity has now been reduced by 4%.
The interim income dividend is being raised by 2.5% to 10.25p.
The political situation in UK has been complicated by the recent General Election and the immediate future will remain dominated by Brexit.
Dr D. M. BRAMWELL
Chairman
28th July 2017
You can view or download copies of the Half Yearly and the Annual Reports from our website at www.rightsandissues.co.uk.
The Half Yearly Report will be posted to shareholders and copies are available at the registered office of the Company.
Risks and uncertainties Cautionary statement
This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report. Due to the inherent uncertainties, including stock market risk factor, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
There are a number of potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance over the remaining six months of the financial year and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The Company's results continue to be exposed to market price risk. Further information on the principal long-term risks and uncertainties of the Company is included in the latest Annual Report.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the six months ended 30th June 2017
|Six months ended 30th June 2017
|Six months ended 30th June 2016
|Notes
|Revenue
£'000
|Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Revenue
£'000
|Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Investment income
|2
|1,359
|-
|1,359
|1,561
|-
|1,561
|Other operating income
|2
|1
|-
|1
|3
|-
|3
|Total income
|1,360
|-
|1,360
|1,564
|-
|1,564
|Gains on fair value through profit or loss assets
|-
|30,968
|30,968
|-
|452
|452
|Losses on subsidiary holding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(45)
|(45)
|1,360
|30,968
|32,328
|1,564
|407
|1,971
|Expenses
|Investment management fee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other expenses
|372
|45
|417
|296
|-
|296
|372
|45
|417
|296
|-
|296
|Profit before tax
|988
|30,923
|31,911
|1,268
|407
|1,675
|Tax-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Profit for the period
|988
|30,923
|31,911
|1,268
|407
|1,675
|Earnings per share
|Return per Income
|Share
|11.2p
|351.0p
|362.2p
|14.1p
|4.5p
|18.6p
Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Income shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2017 of 8,810,500 (2016: 9,020,000).
The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations.
The profit for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income.
An interim dividend of 10.25p (2016: 10.0p) per share and amounting to £884,000 (2016: £902,000) is payable on 29th September 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 1st September 2017 (ex-dividend 31st August 2017).
|Year ended 31st December 2016
|Notes
|Revenue
£'000
|Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Investment income
|2
|3,311
|-
|3,311
|Other operating income
|2
|4
|-
|4
|Total income
|3,315
|-
|3,315
|Gains on fair value through profit or loss assets
|-
|37,774
|37,774
|Losses on subsidiary holding
|-
|(68)
|(68)
|3,315
|37,706
|41,021
|Expenses
|Investment management fee
|-
|-
|-
|Other expenses
|688
|7
|695
|688
|7
|695
|Profit before tax
|2,627
|37,699
|40,326
|Tax
|-
|-
|-
|Profit for the period
|2,627
|37,699
|40,326
|Earnings per share
|Return per Income
|Share
|29.1p
|418.1p
|447.2p
Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Income shares in issue during the year ended 31st December 2016 of 9,017,874.
The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Sections 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the six months to 30th June 2017 and 30th June 2016 has not been audited.
The information for the year ended 31st December 2016 has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under Section 498 (2) or (4) of the Companies Act 2006.
The auditors have reviewed the financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2017 pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on Review of Interim Financial Information and their report is on page 12.
BALANCE SHEET
as at 30th June 2017
|Non-current assets
|30th June
2017
£'000
|30th June
2016
£'000
|31st December
2016
£'000
|Investments - fair value through profit or loss
|184,168
|125,347
|159,821
|184,168
|125,347
|159,821
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|2,182
|742
|517
|Current tax receivable
|-
|29
|-
|Amounts due from Group undertakings
|78
|140
|294
|Cash and cash equivalents
|17,529
|16,509
|19,071
|19,789
|17,420
|19,882
|Total assets
|203,957
|142,767
|179,703
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|228
|41
|200
|228
|41
|200
|Total assets less current liabilities
|203,729
|142,726
|179,503
|Net assets
|203,729
|142,726
|179,503
|Equity
|Called up share capital
|2,164
|2,255
|2,241
|Capital redemption reserve
|91
|-
|14
|Retained reserves:
|Capital reserve
|65,784
|62,665
|62,695
|Revaluation reserve
|133,496
|75,290
|111,580
|Revenue reserve
|2,194
|2,516
|2,973
|Total equity
|203,729
|142,726
|179,503
|Net asset value per share
|Income shares
|2,353.6p
|1,582.3p
|2002.2p
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the six months ended 30th June 2017
Share
capital
£'000
|Share premium account
£'000
|Capital redemption reserve £'000
Capital
reserve
£'000
Revaluation reserve
£'000
Revenue
reserve
£'000
Total
£'000
|For the six months ended June 2016
|Balance at
31st December 2015
|1,025
|225
|-
|63,709
|74,883
|2,827
|142,669
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|407
|1,268
|1,675
|Total recognised income and expense
|1,025
|225
|-
|63,709
|75,290
|4,095
|144,344
|Bonus issue of Income shares
|1,230
|(225)
|-
|(1,005)
|-
|-
|-
|Cost of bonus issue
|-
|-
|-
|(39)
|-
|-
|(39)
|Dividends (Note 3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,579)
|(1,579)
|Balance at
30th June 2016
|2,255
|-
|-
|62,665
|75,290
|2,516
|142,726
Share
capital
£'000
|Share
premium
account
£'000
|Capital
redemption
reserve
£'000
Capital
reserve
£'000
Revaluation
reserve
£'000
Revenue
reserve
£'000
Total
£'000
|For the year
ended December 2016
|Balance at
31st December 2015
|1,025
|225
|-
|63,709
|74,883
|2,827
|142,669
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|1,002
|36,697
|2,627
|40,326
|Total recognised income and expense
|1,025
|225
|-
|64,711
|111,580
|5,454
|182,995
|Bonus issue of Income shares
|1,230
|(225)
|-
|(1,005)
|-
|-
|-
|Cost of bonus issue
|-
|-
|-
|(73)
|-
|-
|(73)
|Income shares bought back and cancelled
|(14)
|-
|14
|(938)
|-
|-
|(938)
|Dividends (Note 3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,481)
|(2,481)
|Balance at
31 December 2016
|2,241
|-
|14
|62,695
|111,580
|2,973
|179,503
Share
capital
£'000
|Share
Premium
Account
£'000
|Capital redemption reserve £'000
Capital
reserve
£'000
Revaluation reserve
£'000
Revenue
reserve
£'000
Total
£'000
|For the six months ended June 2017
|Balance at
31st December 2016
|2,241
|-
|14
|62,695
|111,580
|2,973
|179,503
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|9,007
|21,916
|988
|31,911
|Total recognised income and expense
|2,241
|-
|14
|71,702
|133,496
|3,961
|211,414
|Income shares bought back and cancelled
|(77)
|-
|77
|(5,918)
|-
|-
|(5,918)
|Dividends (Note 3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,767)
|(1,767)
|Balance at
30th June 2017
|2,164
|-
|91
|65,784
|133,496
|2,194
|203,729
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the six months ended 30th June 2017
|Cashflows from operating activities
|30 June
2017
£'000
|30 June
2016
£'000
|31 December
2016
£'000
|Profit before tax
|31,911
|1,675
|40,326
|Adjustments for:
|Gains on investments
|(30,968)
|(452)
|(37,774)
|Losses on revaluation of subsidiary
|-
|45
|68
|Purchases of investments
|(7,226)
|(1,684)
|(2,721)
|Proceeds on disposal of investments
|12,199
|-
|3,862
|Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
|5,916
|(416)
|3,761
|Decrease/(increase) in receivables
|198
|(330)
|(230)
|(Decrease)/increase in payables
|(33)
|(36)
|123
|Net cash from operating activities before income taxes
|6,081
|(782)
|3,654
|Income taxes received
|-
|-
|-
|Net cash from operating activities
|6,081
|(782)
|3,654
|Cashflows from financing activities
|Expenses from bonus issue
|-
|(39)
|(73)
|Income shares bought back and cancelled
|(5,856)
|-
|(938)
|Dividends paid
|(1,767)
|(1,579)
|(2,481)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,623)
|(1,618)
|(3,492)
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,542)
|(2,400)
|162
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|19,071
|18,909
|18,909
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|17,529
|16,509
|19,071
NOTES TO THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
for the six months ended 30th June 2017
1. Accounting Standards
The condensed interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), including IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" as adopted by the European Union. The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in the interim financial report as those used in the Company's latest published annual financial statements.
|2. Income
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2017
|2016
|2016
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Total income comprises:
|Dividends
|1,359
|1,561
|3,311
|Interest
|1
|3
|4
|Total income
|1,360
|1,564
|3,315
|3. Dividends
|Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the year: Income (Paid)
Interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016
|30 June
2017
£'000
|30 June
2016
£'000
|31 December
2016
£'000
|of 10.0p per share
|-
|-
|902
|Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of 20.0p per share (year ended 31 December 2015: 25.5p)
|1,767
|627
|627
|Special dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of 22.5p per share (year ended 31 December 2015: nil)
|-
|553
|553
|Capital (Paid)
|Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of nil p per share (year ended 31 December 2015: 1.8p)
|-
|30
|30
|Special dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of 22.5p per share (year ended 31 December 2015: nil)
|-
|369
|369
|1,767
|1,579
|2,481
|30 June
|2017
|£'000
|Income
|Proposed interim dividend of 10.25p per share
|884
|884
This proposed interim dividend was approved by the Board on 28th July 2017 and has not been included as a liability at 30th June 2017.
4. Valuation of financial instruments
IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 1 Investments, as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2016.
The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:
Level 1 - Unadjusted prices quoted in active markets for identical assets and liabilities.
Level 2 - Having inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or
liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices).
Level 3 - Having inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable data.
|30 June 2017
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Total
|£000
|£000
|£000
|£000
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|UK Equity Listed
|135,979
|-
|-
|135,979
|AIM trades stocks
|47,634
|-
|-
|47,634
|Investment in subsidiary
|-
|-
|555
|555
|Net fair value
|183,613
|-
|555
|184,168
|30 June 2016
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Total
|£000
|£000
|£000
|£000
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|UK Equity Listed
|92,239
|-
|-
|92,239
|AIM trades stocks
|32,530
|-
|-
|32,530
|Investment in subsidiary
|-
|-
|578
|578
|Net fair value
|124,769
|-
|578
|125,347
|31 December 2016
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Total
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|£000
|£000
|£000
|£000
|UK Equity Listed
|118,452
|-
|-
|118,452
|AIM trades stocks
|40,814
|-
|-
|40,814
|Investment in subsidiary
|-
|-
|555
|555
|Net fair value
|159,266
|-
|555
|159,821
There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period.
A reconciliation of fair value measurements in Level 3 is set out in the following table.
|30 June
2017
£'000
|30 June
2016
£'000
|31 December
2016
£'000
|Opening Balance
|555
|623
|623
|Purchases
|-
|-
|-
|Sales
|-
|-
|-
|Total gains or losses included in gains on investments in the Income Statement:
|- on assets sold
|-
|-
|-
|- on assets held at period end
|-
|(45)
|(68)
|Closing Balance
|555
|578
|555
The Level 3 investment relates to the Company's subsidiary, Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited which has been valued based on the most recent estimated NAV.
5. Related Party Transactions
Under IFRS, the Directors have been identified as related parties. Their fees and interests for the year nded 31st December 2016 have been disclosed in the Directors' Annual Remuneration Report within the 2016 Annual Report and Financial Statements.
During the period the Company had the following transactions with Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited, its subsidiary undertaking:
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2017
|2016
|2016
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Dividends received
|-
|-
|125
|-
|-
|125
|Amounts owed by subsidiary undertaking
|79
|140
|294
6. Going Concern
The Company's assets comprise mainly realisable equity securities and cash and the value of its assets is greater than its liabilities. Additionally, after reviewing the Company's budget including the current financial resources and projected expenses for the next twelve months and its medium-term plans, the Directors believe that the Company's resources are adequate for continuing in business for the foreseeable future. Accordingly it is appropriate to continue to prepare accounts on a going concern basis.
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly financial report in accordance with applicable law and regulations.
The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
- the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting"; and
- the Half Yearly management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.
This report was approved on 28th July 2017.
Dr D. M. BRAMWELL
Chairman
PORTFOLIO STATEMENT
Details of the twenty largest investments as at 30th June 2017 are given below by the market value:
|UK Investments
|Holdings
|Market Value
|30 June 2017
|31 December 2016
|30 June 2017
£'000
|31 December 2016
£'000
|Scapa Group
|6,650,000
|8,000,000
|31,455
|26,800
|Treatt
|5,775,000
|5,775,000
|27,056
|14,437
|Hill & Smith Holdings
|1,434,230
|1,434,230
|19,792
|17,182
|RPC Group
|2,400,000
|2,259,672
|18,036
|24,043
|Vp
|1,800,000
|1,800,000
|15,480
|13,410
|Colefax Group
|2,436,979
|2,050,000
|11,697
|10,455
|Macfarlane Group
|16,741,368
|16,741,368
|9,961
|10,045
|Electrocomponents
|1,300,000
|1,300,000
|7,495
|6,196
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering
|120,714
|120,714
|6,452
|5,051
|Menzies (John)
|882,142
|882,142
|6,215
|5,205
|Renold
|11,000,000
|9,425,207
|5,775
|4,124
|Low & Bonar
|6,000,000
|4,440,000
|5,100
|2,842
|Vitec Group
|400,000
|400,000
|4,044
|2,572
|Dialight
|238,095
|238,095
|2,614
|1,881
|Elecosoft
|4,520,781
|4,520,781
|2,034
|1,311
|Titon Holdings
|1,265,000
|1,265,000
|1,986
|1,391
|Castings
|400,000
|400,000
|1,800
|1,644
|National Grid
|137,500
|150,000
|1,308
|1,425
|Chamberlin
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,300
|730
|GlaxoSmithKline
|70,000
|70,000
|1,144
|1,092
|180,744
|151,836
|Balance held in other investments
|3,424
|7,985
|184,168
|159,821
Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings as at 30th June 2017 are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.
INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
INTRODUCTION
We have been engaged by the Company to review the financial statements in the Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2017 which comprises the Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and the related explanatory notes 1 to 6. We have read the other information contained in the Half Yearly Report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.
The report is made solely to the Company in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board. Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to them in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
The Half Yearly Financial Report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly Financial Report in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.
As disclosed in note 1, the Annual Financial Statements of the group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The financial statements included in this Half Yearly Financial Report have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union.
OUR RESPONSIBILITY
Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the Half Yearly Financial Report based on our review.
SCOPE OF REVIEW
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than in an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK and Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion.
CONCLUSION
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the financial statements in the Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2017 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.
COLIN WAIN
For and on behalf of Begbies
Chartered Accountants
9 Bonhill Street
London
EC2A 4DJ
28th July 2017
END.