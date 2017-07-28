WCIT 2017, the Drive for DIGI+ Innovative Economy

90+ tech elites and 2,500 global business leaders from over 80 statestogather in Taipei to create the digital dream

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2017), also known as the Olympics of the ICT industry,is to be heldfrom September 10-13atthe Taipei International Convention Center (TICC).The event aims to attract over 90 tech elites, 2,500 global business leaders from more than 80 countries, in orderto participate in thediscussions.Furthermore, tensof thousands of visitors are expected to participate in the exhibition on future technologywhich will take place in Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), Exhibition Hall 1.The goal is to facilitate networking for the world digital industry.

In terms of demonstrating Taiwan's determination of transforming itself into the "DigitalEconomy (DIGI+)" to the world, Minister without Portfolio Wu Tsung-Tsong, Economic Minister Lee Chih-Kung, World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) Chairperson Chiu Yueh-Hsiang, Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Chin-Rong, Industrial Development Bureau Secretary General Yang Chih-Ching, WCIT Executive Committee Executive Director,Kung Jen-Wen, and 77 representatives from the industry, government agencies, research institutes, think tanks, and event sponsors jointly held the WCIT 2017 International Press Conference today.The theme for this year is "Living the Digi+tal Dream", aiming to showcase to the world that "Taiwan is greater than you think!"

This is Taiwan's second term hosting the WCIT after previously hosting it 17 years ago.The event gathered over 90 business leaders from around the world to share their ideas about some of the latest trends of information technology including: digital economy, IoT, FinTech, BigData, VR/AR/MR, AI, and Open Data.The discussions will focus on how these digital technologies can be applied aspotential solutions to problems such as energy shortage, pollution, an aging society andhealth care.The goal of this is to make a more efficient economy by using the newest techniques in information technology.

48% of the speakers are from ICT superpowers, which demonstrates Taiwan's ability in connecting itself with the world's digital economy development trend.These iconic speakers are listed as follows:

Bertrand Piccard, the initiator and co-pilot of Solar Impulse-- the first successful around-the-world solar powered flight.

the initiator and co-pilot of Solar Impulse-- the first successful around-the-world solar powered flight. Patrick Thomas, CEO of Covestro-- an Innovator and Investor in the Circular Economy.

CEO of Covestro-- an Innovator and Investor in the Circular Economy. Jason Zander, Corporate Vice President of Azure-- Cloud Chief at Microsoft.

Corporate Vice President of Azure-- Cloud Chief at Microsoft. Alex "Sandy" Pentland, Director, Connection Science and Human Dynamics Labs, MIT-- a Pioneer of Wearable Computing

Director, Connection Science and Human Dynamics Labs, MIT-- a Pioneer of Wearable Computing Bill Bien, Global Head of Strategy and Marketing of Philips Lighting-- the Global Leader of Smart Lightings.

Global Head of Strategy and Marketing of Philips Lighting-- the Global Leader of Smart Lightings. Toshio Iwamoto, President and CEO of NTT DATA Corporation-- One of the 3 Major Telecom Groups in Japan .

President and CEO of NTT DATA Corporation-- One of the 3 Major Telecom Groups in . Setsuhiro Shimomura, Executive Corporate Adviser, Former President, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation-- Leader in Practical Industry 4.0 Solutions

Executive Corporate Adviser, Former President, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation-- Leader in Practical Industry 4.0 Solutions Alan Marcus , Sr. Director of World Economic Forum (WEF)-- an Iconic World Competitiveness Researcher

According to the predictions made by Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC), the information service market of Taiwan is estimated to reach NT$177.5 billion in 2020 from NT$166 billion in 2017.The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 2.5%.Among these, the cloud service stood out the most with its 6.8% growth rate.The initial estimation pointed out that theScience and technology budget will increase around 5%, which is NT$114.5 billion dollars.Minister without Portfolio Wu Tsung-Tsong was quoted as saying during the remarks that thedigital economy serves as the drive for cross-borders, interdisciplinary, and cyber-physicaltrends of development.For this reason,it is gradually changing the global industry.Furthermore, WCIT 2017 is the engine that keeps the DIGI+ innovative economy running.Minister Wu called for joint efforts of all sectors includingindustry, academia, research institutes, and government agencies.Taiwan should cease the opportunity of hosting WCIT 2017, and expend its digital industry.Wu concluded by saying that WCIT is a great start intransforming Taiwan into the new hub of Asia's digital development.

Economic Minister Lee Chih-Kung stated that differences from the first WCIT Taiwan eventhosted in 2000, WCIT 2017 is not only a 3-day international conference, but a great opportunity for over 2000 global business leaders, tech elites, and foreign delegates to have a first-hand experience on Taiwan's achievement on being a smart city. Under the guidance of Executive Yuan and all related government agencies, iconic local companies and startups will gather to demonstrate Taiwan's successful transformation from an "IT OEM State" to an"IT Application Super Power".Lee continued by saying that to echo Taiwan's NewSouthbound Policy, WCIT 2017 has been determined to connect Taiwan with the emerging market of ASEAN states on the new digital infrastructure demands, broadband connection, internet infrastructure, IoT applications, cyber security management, and FinTech.WCIT 2017 has invited the New Southbound 18 States and other business leaders from major ICT countries throughout the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO), World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), Open Culture Foundation(OCF), and International Sector of Institute for Information Industry.

The newly elected WITSA Chairperson Chiu Yueh-Hsiang, who is also the Director General ofCISA, stated globalization and digitalization are the two major tendencies of the future economy.In that regard, all states are thinking to build a friendly environment for the development of the digital innovative industry.Accordingly, talent cultivation is vital to support the transformation of industries. WITSA has seen the potential of the rise of the digital economy in Asia.For the next five years WCIT will be held in the AsiaPacificregion. Therefore, Taiwan will be the flagship of Asia's digital development of the next decade.

To answer the call from the main organizers, Ministry of Economic Affairs and WITSA, all sectors in Taiwan including the industry, academia, research institutes, and government agencies gathered together to demonstrate their support to WCIT 2017.These supporting entities included the host city, Taipei City Government, and iconic local IT companies such as Chunghwa Telecom, Foxconn, TSMC, Acer, CTBT, CyberLink, E.Sun Bank, Mediatek, Perfect, the Syscom Group, ASE Group, EasyCard Corporation, FarEasTONE, GJung&LiveABC, Google, LITEON, Misubishi Electric, PLANET, Quanta Computer, Taiwan Mobile, TDK, TECO, Trend Micro, iEi. Integration Corp, QNAP, COMPUTEX, Delta, GIOT Gemtek, TAITRA, Metro Taoyuan, LoreMaster Tech Inc., CHIEF, CISCO, iPASS Corporation, NEC, PUHU, and HTC.

Furthermore, research institutes such as the Institute for Information Industry, Industrial Technology Research Institute, National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology, Automotive Research & Testing Center, Development Center for Biotechnology, Food Industry Research and Development Institute, Metal Industries Research & Development Center, Precision Machinery Research & Development Center, Taiwan Textile Research Institute, Commerce Development Research Institute, Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center, China Productivity Center, Corporate Synergy Development Center, Footwear & Recreation Technology Research Institute, Plastics Industry Development Center, Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry Technology and Development Center, Printing Technology Research Institute, Ship and Ocean Industries R&D Center, Stone & Resource Industry R&D Center, and Taiwan Design Center are ready to showcase the achievements they have made to Taiwan's industry transformation.

Visit WCIT 2017 Official Website on http://www.wcit2017.org/ or contact WCIT Executive Committeeat +886-2-27210760 ext.101/102.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539743/WCIT_2017_International_Press_Conference_Launching_Ceremony_at_Taipei.jpg