Ryan Cochrane Joins CRU to Oversee Lead, Zinc and Precious Metals Research

CRU announcesthat Ryan Cochrane, ex Wood Mackenzie head of gold mine costs, has joined to overseeresearch for Lead, Zinc and Precious Metals.

Cochrane, based in CRU's head office in London, has nine years of experience as a geologist, geochemist and mining analyst and has worked on gold and polymetallic projects in South Africa, Western China and Ecuador. Having spent time working at Thomson Reuters GFMS as a precious metals analyst, his recent move comes from Wood Mackenzie, where he led the gold mine cost service, contributed to their base metal servicesand developed innovative new client offerings.

"I'm excited to join CRU and work alongside such an experienced and well regarded team," said Ryan Cochrane. "It will be a great challenge to leverage the extensive commodity market coverage and expertise CRU offers while working closely with the team and customersto further develop the Lead, Zinc and Precious metals research and cost products".

Cochrane holds a PhD in geochemistry, geochronology and thermochronology from the University of Geneva, Switzerland.

