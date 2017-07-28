Another 20 MW solar plant was connected to the grid in the Iranian southeastern province of Kerman, where at the same time construction started on a 100 MW PV facility.

Iran's Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian has officially inaugurated the 20 MW Mokran Solar Power Complex in the southeastern province of Kerman. According to a press release from the Iranian Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the facility is currently the country's largest operational ground-mounted PV plant.

The project, which is located near the city of Mahan and already has a PPA with SATBA, was built by the local developer Mokran. Local financial newspaper Finance Tribune reports that the company is a joint venture between Switzerland-based storage specialist ...

