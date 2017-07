LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove Plc (RMV.L) Friday said its first half pre-tax profit increased to 87.54 million pounds from 80.55 million pounds in the prior year. Profit attributable to the parent was 70.75 million pounds, up from 64.61 million pounds a year ago. On a per share basis, earning rose to 75.73 pence from 67.73 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the first six months increased to 119.54 million pounds from 107.88 million pounds a year ago.



