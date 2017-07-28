Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Purchase

To: Company Announcements

Date: 28 July 2017

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: SLIPIT Property Sale

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has completed the sale of a small industrial unit in Cheltenham to the tenant for £2.175m, reflecting a yield of 4.8%. The sale price was 8% ahead of the valuation as at 30 June.

Jason Baggaley, Fund Manager, commented: The industrial unit in Cheltenham was the Company's second smallest asset, and had limited opportunity for the manager to add value. It was a very old unit that was of limited demand to other users, and the sale at a profit enables us to concentrate on other assets which better meet the Company's requirements.



All enquiries to:

Jason Baggaley

Fund Manager

Real Estate Investments

Standard Life Investments

1 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LL

Tel: +44 (0)131 245 2833

jason_baggaley@standardlife.com





The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Sharon Ann Williams

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085

