

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 28 July 2017 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or the 'Company')



Quarterly Shareholder Conference Call



Further to the announcement released at 8.00am this morning, the Board of Vast would like to advise shareholders that today's Quarterly Conference Call will be held at 12.00 p.m. today.



All other details remain the same and have been copied below for shareholders' reference.



Conference call details:



To participate in the conference call, please dial 0808 109 0701, or +44 (0) 20 3003 2701 if you are calling from outside of the UK, and enter participant code 1109957# when prompted to do so. Please note that all lines will be muted except for Vast's management, however the Company invites shareholders to submit questions to its public relations adviser, St Brides Partners Ltd, ahead of the call via email to shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk or through the online chat function.



To access the online chat function, please use the link below and log in as a participant using the event number 957 679 072 followed by the password, 'Vast':



https://sbmf.webex.com/sbmf/onstage/g.php?MTID=e37f78826fd1b0f7ba83bfa32ffbbf087



On the right-hand side of the screen you will find an option to submit questions during the call. The Q&A function will only be made live once the call has commenced.



The management team will strive to answer as many questions as possible during the call. A recording of the call will also be made available on the Company's website.



If you have any problems accessing the call, please contact St Brides Partners Ltd on shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7236 1177.



**ENDS**



For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:



Vast Resources plc www.vastresourcesplc.com Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 20 7236 1177



Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser www.beaumontcornish.com Roland Cornish +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 James Biddle



Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 3463 5016



Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint Broker www.pcorpfin.com Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936



St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



Notes



Vast Resources plc is an AIM listed mining and resource development company focussed on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects and recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania.



Vast Resources currently own and operates the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015. The Company's portfolio also includes the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards obtaining the relevant permissions to start developing and ultimately commissioning the mine.



The Company also has interests in a number of projects in Southern Africa including a 25 per cent. interest in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Vast Resources plc via GlobeNewswire



A0J3GBB142P69R5



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX