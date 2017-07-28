BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The Company's objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Details about the Company are available at blackrock.co.uk/brci

PERFORMANCE RECORD

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Attributable to ordinary shareholders 31May

2017

(unaudited) 30November

2016

(audited)

Change

% Assets Net assets (£'000)* 87,895 98,833 -11.1 Net asset value per ordinary share 74.01p 83.57p -11.4 - with income reinvested -9.3 Ordinary share price (mid-market) 72.75p 82.75p -12.1 - with income reinvested -9.9 ======== ======== ========

Forthesix

months

ended

31May

2017

(unaudited) Forthesix

months

ended

31May

2016

(unaudited)







Change

% Revenue Net revenue after taxation (£'000) 3,224 2,478 30.1 Revenue return per ordinary share 2.72p 2.12p 28.3 -------- -------- -------- Interim dividends 1st interim 1.00p 1.50p -33.3 2nd interim** 1.00p 1.50p -33.3 ======== ======== ========

* The change in net assets reflects market movements and the issue of 500,000 shares during the period.

** Paid on 21 July 2017.

PERFORMANCE TO 31 MAY 2017

Six

months One

year Five

years

(actual) Five

years (annualised) Net asset value per ordinary share -9.3% 26.6% -7.7% -1.6% Ordinary share price (mid-market) -9.9% 24.9% -11.6% -2.4%

All performancecalculations in the above tableare on the basis that any dividends are reinvested on the ex-dividend date. The net asset value performance ("NAV") calculations are based on a cum income NAV In sterling terms. Share price performance figures are calculated on a mid-market price in sterling terms.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

MARKET OVERVIEW

The first half of the year has seenprice fallsboth in mining and energy equities, with the latter experiencing a period of oil price decline towards the end of the period under review as supply continued to be plentiful. While there are few indications at present that the oil price will revive, there are some signs of improvement in other commodity prices with recoveries from 2016 lows, and many mining companies generating strong levels of free cash flow. Globally, the economic backdrop is starting to look more promising with indicators of concurrent growth throughout the world's developed economies for the first time since 2008.

PERFORMANCE

During the six months ended 31 May 2017 the Company's net asset value ("NAV") per share fell by 9.3% and the share price fell by 9.9% (both percentages in sterling terms with income reinvested). Although the Company does not have a formal benchmark, to set this in the context of the market backdrop, the Euromoney Global Mining Index fell by 0.6% and the MSCI World Energy index fell by 8.1% over the same period (on a total return basis and in sterling terms). Further information on investment performance is given in the Investment Manager's Report.

Since the period end and up until close of business on 26 July 2017 the Company's NAV has increased by 4.3% and the share price has fallen by 1.7% (with income reinvested).

REVENUE RETURN AND DIVIDENDS

Revenue return per share for the six-month period was 2.72 pence (six months to 31 May 2016: 2.12 pence). The Board's current target is to declare quarterly dividends of at least 1.00 pence per share in the year to November 2017, making a total of at least 4.00 pence for the year as a whole. This target represents a yield of 5.5% based on the share price as at the close of business on 31 May 2017.

The first quarterly dividend of 1.00 pence per share was paid on 21 April 2017 and the second quarterly dividend of 1.00 pence per share was paid on 21 July 2017 to shareholders on the register on 23 June 2017 (2016: two quarterly interim dividends each of 1.50 pence per share and a further two quarterly interim dividends of 1.00 pence per share were paid).

TENDER OFFER

The Directors of the Company have the discretion to make semi-annual tender offers in February and August of each year at the prevailing NAV, less 2%, for up to 20% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors announced on 13 June 2017 that over the twelve-month period to 31 May 2017 the Company's shares had traded at an average discount to NAV of 2.8% (on a cum-income basis). Although this discount was slightly wider than 2.0% to NAV per share, the level at which any tender offer would be made, the Board concluded that it was not in the interests of shareholders to implement the tender offer in August 2017. In reaching this conclusion the Board was mindful of the size of the Company and did not believe that reducing this through a tender offer would be in the best interests of shareholders in the current circumstances.

GEARING

The Company operates a flexible gearing policy which depends on prevailing market conditions. It is not intended that gearing will exceed 20% of the gross assets of the Company. The maximum gearing used during the period, and the level of gearing at 31May 2017 was 8.7%.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Company has continued to issue shares in response to investor demand and, during the period, issued 500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 87.60 pence per share for a total consideration of £438,000, before the deduction of issue costs. The shares were issued at an average premium of 2.04% to the cum income NAV at the close of business on the business day prior to each issue and at a premium to the estimated cum income NAV at the time of each transaction.

Since 31 May 2017, no further shares have been issued.

OUTLOOK

After a challenging period, the natural resources sector remains out of favour with investors. However, an improvement in mined commodity prices has allowed the mining companies to repair balance sheets and reinstate dividends, and the Investment Manager remains positive on the outlook for capital returns over the near to medium term. It has been more challenging in the energy sector but, given recent share price falls, a number of the energy companies are trading at more attractive valuations which have the potential to deliver significant upside over the next 1-2 years with the likelihood of higher oil prices over the medium term. While conditions are likely to remain volatile in the short term, should markets begin to acknowledge the relatively low valuations in the sector and anticipate a recovery in commodity prices, a re-rating of share prices over the medium to long term is to be expected. The Company is well positioned to benefit from any such pick-up, providing balanced, diversified exposure to the sector with a defensively positioned, high quality portfolio. Further, following the dividend cuts seen across the Company's investable universe in recent years, it is encouraging to note improved cash-flows for many mining companies, which are likely to feed through into an increase in dividend income received from the Company's portfolio.

Ed Warner

28 July 2017

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AND RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report give details of the important events which have occurred during the period and their impact on the financial statements.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks faced by the Company can be divided into various areas as follows:

Performance;

Income/dividend;

Gearing;

Legal and regulatory compliance;

Operational;

Market; and

Financial.

The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2016. These risks were expanded to include within the market risk section the risk that companies operating within the sectors in which the Company invests may be impacted by new legislation governing climate change and environmental issues, which may have a negative impact on their valuation and share price. A detailed explanation can be found in the Strategic Report on pages 7 to 10 and in note 17 on pages 58 to 68 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements which are available on the website at blackrock.co.uk/brci.

In the view of the Board, there have not been any other changes to the fundamental nature of these risks since the previous report and these principal risks and uncertainties are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

GOING CONCERN

The Directors, having considered the nature and liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objective and the Company's projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is financially sound. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. The Company has a portfolio of investments which are considered to be readily realisable and is able to meet all of its liabilities from its assets and income generated from these assets. Ongoing charges (excluding interest costs and taxation) for the year ended 30 November 2016 were approximately 1.4% of net assets.

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE TRANSACTIONS WITH THE INVESTMENT MANAGER

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) was appointed as the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) with effect from 2 July 2014. BFM has, with the Company's consent, delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). Both BFM and BIM (UK) are regarded as related parties under the Listing Rules. Details of the management fee payable are set out in note 4 and note 11. The related party transactions with the Directors are set out in note 12.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR) of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting"; and

the Interim Management Report together with the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's Report include a fair review of the information required by 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This half yearly report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor. The half yearly financial report was approved by the Board on 28 July 2017 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by the Chairman.

Ed Warner

For and on behalf of the Board

28 July 2017

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

MARKET OVERVIEW

The first half of 2017 was another turbulent time for the shares of mining companies and especially energy companies with both sectors delivering negative returns over the period. For the first time since the global financial crisis, the beginning of 2017 saw synchronised acceleration of economic growth across developed and emerging economies, with better than expected growth in the US and Europe and economic activity in China (as measured by the Purchasing Manager's Index ("PMI") building on the positive momentum from 2016, peaking in the first quarter of 2017. This saw the mining equities begin the year strongly +17% in mid-February, however, tightening measures put in place by the Chinese government at the end of the period to cool the economy saw the mining companies give up their gains. Despite the spot price of most commodities falling over the half year period, as seen in the table below, it is important to note that thefirsthalf2017 average prices were higher than the average prices in thesecond half of2016. This has continued to improve the financial strength of the mining sector and build the foundation for an improvement in returns to shareholders, which we will discuss in further detail later.

Oil prices declined by 2.2% to finish at US$48/bbl during the first half but were volatile, trading as low as US$45/bbl and as high as US$54/bbl. OPEC's agreement at the end of November 2016 to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) combined with non-OPEC producers agreeing to cut ~ 0.5mbpd, saw oil prices surge at the beginning of the year with WTI hitting US$54/bbl in January. However, this proved short lived as the US shale producers increased production, which caused the oil price to decline as the market was concerned that this would offset both the OPEC cuts and relatively robust demand for oil. The energy equities, especially the E&P sector, performed unusually poorly relative to the modest move down in the oil price and as detailed later in the report we see this as a significant investment opportunity on a one to two year view with the portfolio positioned increasingly towards oil price sensitive companies.

31May 30November Change Commodity 2017 2016 % Base Metals (US$/tonne) Aluminium 1,926 1,731 11.2% Copper 5,658 5,813 -2.7% Lead 2,099 2,351 -10.7% Nickel 8,922 11,196 -20.3% Tin 20,435 21,320 -4.2% Zinc 2,587 2,688 -3.8% Precious Metals (US$/oz) Gold 1,268 1,174 8.0% Silver 17.4 16.5 5.1% Platinum 947.0 920 2.9% Palladium 814.0 770 5.7% Energy Oil (WTI) (US$/bbl) 48 49 -2.3% Oil (Brent) (US$/bbl) 50 50 -0.3% Natural Gas (US$/MMBTU) 3.0 3.3 -9.1% Uranium (US$/lb) 19 18 5.5% Bulk Commodities (US$/tonne) Iron ore 57 74 -22.4% Coking coal 149 309 -51.7% Thermal coal 73 87 -16.0% Potash (US$/st) 216 215 0.5% Equity Indices (Total Return) Euromoney Global Mining Index (US$) 635 619 2.7% Euromoney Global Mining Index (£) 890 895 -0.6% MSCI World Energy Index (US$) 298 313 -5.1% MSCI World Energy Index (£) 383 417 -8.1%

Sources: Datastream, Citi Research and Macquarie

INCOME

During the interim period the Company generated £4.0m in gross income. This enabled a dividend payment of 1.0 pence per share for the first and second quarters, a total of 2.0pence per share for the interim period. After a tough period for the mining and energy sectors in 2015 that led to dividend cuts across the board, 2016 saw a dramatic positive change in the dividend outlook and the positive momentum continued in the first half of 2017.

During the last six months, the diversified miners have shown an ability and willingness to increase dividends to shareholders, for example, Rio Tinto announced a higher than expected dividend as well as a US$500m share buyback scheme. The energy companies have not been able to increase dividends given the ongoing weakness in the oil price. However, they did not cut their dividends as aggressively as the mining companies did in 2014-15. In our view, even if the oil price rebounds to US$60/bbl over the remainder of the year, it is unlikely we would see widespread dividend increases from the energy companies in the short to medium term.

The environment for option writing was very attractive in the first quarter of the year so we modestly increased the level of option writing over the portfolio. In the second quarter the levels of volatility in the sector fell, meaning the amount of option premium received for selling options also fell therefore the level of option writing was reduced. Given the decline in the energy sector share prices towards the end of the period, the split of option selling between calls and puts was tilted towards puts to express our positive view on the market following the pullback.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING

At the start of the year, the portfolio had a modest positive tilt to the energy sector as we wanted to increase our exposure following the OPEC production cuts announced at the end of 2016. Following the initial market optimism on the deal, the energy sector fell over 5% to the end of February (MSCI World Energy Total Return Index, US$) whereas the mining sector closed up 10% (having been up 19% at one point) over the same period. Following the strong performance of the miners we rotated some of the mining holdings into energy stocks and modestly increased the level of gearing in the last few months as we saw an increasingly broad array of attractive investment opportunities in the energy sector.

The focus of the energy holdings that we added to during the period were North American listed E&P companies. Although they do not have the same level of dividend appeal of the European listed integrated oil companies (e.g. Royal Dutch Shell), they hold a number of characteristics that on a two-year investment horizon are appealing. Firstly, they have a greater sensitivity (in terms of valuation) to the oil price - given we have a positive outlook on a two year view for the oil price, it is desirable for the portfolio to have a bias towards more oil price sensitive holdings. Secondly, the valuation of this subsector is attractive on a number of key metrics that we use to assess companies in the energy universe. Finally, a number of these companies are actively growing in the US shale sector - this gives, in our view, an opportunity for material growth over the next two years, which should help drive market-beating returns for companies that are successful in executing this strategy.

On the mining side the portfolio has retained its bias to the major diversified companies such as Rio Tinto, given their attractive free cash flow yield and desire to translate this into higher returns of capital to shareholders. Broadly speaking, free cash flow is rising across the sector; however it is not universal and this has resulted in a reduction or exit from holdings less exposed to this trend. For example, Norilsk Nickel (a position exited during the period) has faced a declining nickel price and strengthening rouble, which has impacted the company's ability to reduce debt and there is a risk that future dividends will disappoint the market's expectations. This is in stark contrast to most other major miners who have been reducing debt levels over the last twelve months and are positioned to positively surprise on returns to shareholders.

ENERGY

Although macroeconomic data and underlying oil demand was supportive at the beginning of the year, energy equities came under pressure as the oil price fell during the half. This weakness in the oil price was driven by a number of factors including lower than expected supply disruptions (with stronger production from Libya and Nigeria) and higher production from the US shale producers. This resulted in global inventories remaining stubbornly high, despite production cuts from some OPEC members and robust oil demand.

We saw several transactions occur across the sector during the period that highlighted the industry's focus on assets at the lower end of the cost curve. This is supportive of our portfolio's positioning in the lower cost E&Pand integrated producers. We remain confident in our view that the current oil price is unsustainably low and that higher prices will be needed to incentivise production necessary to meet medium term oil demand.

During the first half, energy equities performed poorly relative to the move in the underlying oil price with a number of US E&Ps falling by 20-40%. In our view, these companies are now trading well below medium-term fair value and therefore offer an attractive investment opportunity over the next 1-2 years as the fundamentals for the oil price improve and the market recognises the long term value in companies with high quality assets. In the short term there could still be further volatility in the share prices of these companies but unless our fundamentally positive outlook on the oil price changes, we would take any additional share price weakness as an opportunity to add selectively to the portfolio's holdings in these companies.

MINING

Mining shares and underlying commodities began the year strongly with Chinese economic data surprising to the upside. However, tighter credit conditions in China that were imposed in March saw some profit taking with the mining sharesand commodities giving back their earlier gains. While Chinese economic activity has been resilient, the market has been concerned that tighter credit could lead to a slowdown in economic activity in the second half of 2017. In our view, this negative sentiment is unwarranted with economic data and underlying trends from the key commodity consuming sectors in China, propertyand infrastructure, remaining positive.

The key theme from the mining sector's 2016 year-end reports was the improvement in free cash flow from higher commodity prices and reduced spending on new projects. This has allowed companies to significantly strengthen balance sheets and begin returning cash to shareholders. Importantly, management teams have remained disciplined with limited increases in capital expenditure announced. We see the mining sector remaining in capital return mode for the next couple of years, which bodes well for dividends across the sector and should also underpin limited growth in the supply of most mined commodities in the near future.

In the precious metals space, the gold price increased by 8.0% to finish at US$1,268/oz. The macro environment has been mixed for gold with rising geopolitical tensions in North Korea and the Middle East supportive of the gold price, while rising US interest rates and reduced political risk in Europe following the French elections have been a headwind for the price of gold. The outlook for gold remains range bound into the second half of the year in the absence of a major global equity market correction or geopolitical event that might cause investors to meaningfully increase their demand for safe haven assets.

All returns are in US$ unless otherwise stated.

OUTLOOK

Therise in commodity prices over the last year has allowed the mining sector to repair balance sheets and reinstate dividends. We expect the mining sector's performance to remain somewhat volatile in the near-term and linked to short-term changes in sentiment towards China. In the medium to long-term, we expect positive company fundamentals of improved free cash flow and strong balance sheets to drive a re-rating of share prices. The impact of the mining sector slashing capital expenditure and underinvesting in new projects over the past five years is beginning to be seen in the stagnation and even decline in the production of some mined commodities, which has helped tighten the balance between supply and demand, which is supportive for prices. We would expect this encouraging commodity backdrop to remain in the near future as there is a lack of development activity currently underway and very few projects that can be quickly brought online.

Rebalancing in the oil market is taking longer than initially expected andoil prices are likely to remain range bound through to the end of 2017. However, on a two year view, we believe that oil prices are unsustainably low and will need to move higher to incentivise the investment required to offset the declines in non-OPEC, ex-US oil production. OPEC's production cut is helpful in accelerating the rebalancing of the oil market, but the rebound in shale production has put a near-term cap on the oil price. We expect the trigger for an improvement in oil prices and energy equities to be meaningful declines in non-OPEC, ex-US production and subsequent declines in global inventories. The latter has already begun (albeit at a slower pace than we anticipated) and should accelerate through the second half of 2017. We believe the recent share price falls have left many energy companies trading belowfair value and we have looked selectively toincrease the energy exposure in the Company.

Olivia Markham and Tom Holl

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

28July 2017

TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS

as at 31 May 2017

First Quantum Minerals: 8.6%* (2016: 7.3%) is an established and rapidly growing mining company operating seven mines and developing five projects worldwide. The company is a significant copper producer and also produces nickel, gold, zinc and platinum group elements.

Royal Dutch Shell 'B': 6.8% (2016: 6.5%) is one of the world's leading energy companies. The Anglo-Dutch company is active in every area of the oil and gas industry within exploration and production, refining and marketing, power generation and energy trading. The company also has renewable energy interests in biofuels.

Exxon Mobil: 4.7% (2016: 6.4%) is the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company and the largest refiner and marketer of petroleum products.

Rio Tinto: 4.7% (2016: 5.1%) is one of the world's leading mining companies. The company's primary production is iron ore, but it also produces aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals and energy products.

Glencore: 4.6% (2016: 2.4%) is a diversified miner with activities in mining, smelting, refining, processing and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products and agricultural products globally. In addition, the company provides financing, logistics, marketing and purchasing services to producers and consumers of commodities.

BP (formerly British Petroleum): 4.2% (2016: 3.6%) is one of the world's leading international oil and gas companies. The company explores for and produces oil and natural gas, refines, markets and supplies petroleum products. It also generates solar energy and manufactures chemicals.

BHP Billiton: 3.7% (2016: 4.7%) is the world's largest diversified natural resources company. The company is a major producer of aluminium, iron ore, copper, thermal and metallurgical coal, manganese, uranium, nickel, silver, titanium minerals and diamonds. The company also has significant interests in oil, gas and liquefied natural gas.

Newcrest Mining: 2.9% (2016: 2.4%) is an Australian-based corporation which engages in the exploration, development, mining and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It is Australia's leading gold mining company with international operations in locations including Indonesia and South America.

Enbridge Income Fund Trust: 2.8% (2016: 2.8%) is a Canadian listed company that is focused on energy infrastructure assets in North America. It has a strong commitment to paying cash flow out to shareholders, with a long term target of paying out approximately 80% of cash generated and available for distribution on a monthly basis.

Anadarko Petroleum: 2.8% (2016: 3.0%) is one of the world's largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Anadarko currently has production assets in the gulf of Mexico, US onshore, West and North Africa. The exploration portfolio includes assets in the production regions as well as East Africa and Colombia.

All percentages reflect the value of the holding as a percentage of total investments. For this purpose where more than one class of securities is held, these have been aggregated. The percentages in brackets represent the value of the holding as at 30 November 2016. Together, the ten largest investments represent 45.8% of total investments (ten largest investments as at 30 November 2016: 45.9%).

* 5.8% relates to fixed interest holdings in First Quantum Minerals.

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS

as at 31 May 2017

ASSET ALLOCATION - GEOGRAPHY

Global51.9%

USA19.5%

Canada11.8%

Australia 5.1%

Latin America4.6%

Europe 2.7%

Africa2.5%

Mali1.5%

Asia0.4%

Source: BlackRock

ASSET ALLOCATION - COMMODITY

Energy 50.9%

Mining 49.1%

MINING

Diversified Mining 19.7%

Gold 11.0%

Copper 9.7%

Silver 3.5%

Iron Ore 2.2%

Steel 1.2%

Coal & Uranium 0.8%

Diamonds 0.6%

Fertilizers 0.4%

ENERGY

Integrated Oil 22.0%

Exploration & Production 19.5%

Distribution3.9%

Oil Services3.3%

Agricultural Science 2.2%

Source: BlackRock.

INVESTMENTS

as at 31 May 2017



Maingeographic

exposure Market

value

£'000

%of

investments Integrated Oil Royal Dutch Shell 'B' Global 6,454 6.8 Exxon Mobil Global 4,527 4.7 BP Global 4,011 4.2 ConocoPhillips USA 2,440 2.6 ConocoPhillips Put Option 16/06/17 USA (48) (0.1) Occidental Petroleum USA 1,699 1.8 Statoil Europe 1,107 1.2 Chevron Global 802 0.8 -------- -------- 20,992 22.0 -------- -------- Diversified Mining Rio Tinto Global 4,491 4.7 Glencore Global 4,398 4.6 BHP Billiton Global 3,510 3.7 Vale Latin America 2,341 2.4 South32 Global 1,517 1.6 Teck Resources Canada 1,200 1.3 Teck Resources Put Option 16/06/17 Canada (59) (0.1) Lundin Petroleum Europe 902 0.9 Lundin Mining Europe 602 0.6 Lundin Mining Put Option 16/06/17 Europe (14) - -------- -------- 18,888 19.7 -------- -------- Exploration & Production Anadarko Petroleum USA 2,745 2.9 Anadarko Petroleum Put Option 16/06/17 USA (76) (0.1) EOG Resources USA 2,006 2.1 Hess Global 1,721 1.8 Cimarex Energy USA 1,721 1.8 Pioneer Natural Resources USA 1,719 1.8 Noble Energy Global 1,487 1.6 Devon Energy USA 1,487 1.6 Encana Canada 1,405 1.5 Marathon Oil Global 1,374 1.4 Marathon Oil Put Option 16/06/17 Global (119) (0.1) Laredo Petroleum USA 1,023 1.1 Cabot Oil & Gas USA 790 0.7 Cabot Oil & Gas Call Option 16/06/17 USA (21) - Painted Pony Energy Canada 681 0.7 Crescent Point Energy Canada 587 0.6 International Petroleum Global 53 0.1 -------- -------- 18,583 19.5 -------- -------- Gold Newcrest Mining Australia 2,817 2.9 Nevsun Resources Africa 1,430 1.6 Randgold Resources Mali 1,395 1.5 Agnico Eagle Mines Canada 1,367 1.4 Newmont Mining Global 1,039 1.1 Franco-Nevada Global 949 1.0 Goldcorp Canada 790 0.8 Eldorado Gold Asia 422 0.4 Gold Fields Africa 286 0.3 Gold Fields Call Option 16/06/17 Africa (3) - AngloGold Ashanti Global 7 - Detour Gold Canada 2 - -------- -------- 10,501 11.0 -------- -------- Copper First Quantum Minerals 7.25% 15 May 2022 Global 4,787 5.0 First Quantum Minerals Global 2,743 2.8 First Quantum Minerals 7.5% 1 Apr 2025 Global 360 0.4 First Quantum Minerals 7.25% 1 Apr 2023 Global 349 0.4 First Quantum Minerals Call Option 16/06/17 Global (15) - Avanco Resources Latin America 1,085 1.1 -------- -------- 9,309 9.7 -------- -------- Distribution Enbridge Income Fund Trust Canada 2,678 2.8 TransCanada Canada 1,017 1.1 -------- -------- 3,695 3.9 -------- -------- Silver Wheaton Precious Metals Global 1,779 1.9 Fresnillo Latin America 1,046 1.1 Tahoe Resources USA 515 0.5 Tahoe Resources Call Option 16/06/17 USA (15) - -------- -------- 3,325 3.5 -------- -------- Oil Services Baker Hughes USA 1,405 1.5 Baker Hughes Call Option 16/06/17 USA (7) - Superior Energy Services USA 906 0.9 Precision Drilling Canada 856 0.9 -------- -------- 3,160 3.3 -------- -------- Agriculture Science Monsanto Global 2,091 2.2 -------- -------- 2,091 2.2 -------- -------- Iron Ore Fortescue Metals Australia 2,060 2.2 -------- -------- 2,060 2.2 -------- -------- Steel Arcelormittal Global 1,160 1.2 -------- -------- 1,160 1.2 -------- -------- Coal & Uranium Cameco Canada 763 0.8 Cameco Call Option 16/06/17 Canada (10) - -------- -------- 753 0.8 -------- -------- Diamonds Petra Diamonds 7.25% 1 May 2022 Africa 610 0.6 -------- -------- 610 0.6 -------- -------- Fertilizers CF Industries Holdings USA 424 0.4 -------- -------- 424 0.4 -------- -------- Oil Sands Suncor Energy Put Option 16/06/17 Canada (3) - -------- -------- (3) - -------- -------- Industrial Resources Iluka Resources OTC Put Option 29/06/17 Australia (38) - -------- -------- (38) - -------- -------- Portfolio 95,510 100.0 ======== ======== Comprising: Equity and debt investments 95,938 100.4 Derivative financial instruments - written options (428) (0.4) -------- -------- 95,510 100.0 ======== ========

All investments are ordinary shares unless otherwise stated. The total number of holdings (including options) at 31 May 2017 was 72 (30 November 2016: 70).

The total number of open options as at 31 May 2017 was 13 (30 November 2016:16).

The negative valuations of £428,000 in respect of options held represent the notional cost of repurchasing the contracts at market prices as at 31 May 2017.

As at 31 May 2017, the Company did not hold any equity interests comprising more than 3% of any company's share capital.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the six months ended 31 May 2017











Notes Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Six

months

ended

31.05.17

(unaudited) Six

months

ended

31.05.16

(unaudited)

Year

ended

30.11.16

(audited) Six

months

ended

31.05.17

(unaudited) Six

months

ended

31.05.16

(unaudited)

Year

ended

30.11.16

(audited) Six

months

ended

31.05.17

(unaudited) Six

months

ended

31.05.16

(unaudited)

Year

ended

30.11.16

(audited) Income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss 3 1,810 1,476 2,836 - - - 1,810 1,476 2,836 Other income 3 2,198 1,610 3,694 - - - 2,198 1,610 3,694 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total revenue 4,008 3,086 6,530 - - - 4,008 3,086 6,530 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- (Loss)/profit on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - - - (11,770) 3,709 29,133 (11,770) 3,709 29,133 (Loss)/profit on foreign exchange - - - (29) 92 723 (29) 92 723 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total 4,008 3,086 6,530 (11,799) 3,801 29,856 (7,791) 6,887 36,386 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Expenses Investment management fee 4 (126) (84) (201) (377) (252) (602) (503) (336) (803) Other operating expenses 5 (169) (137) (279) (2) (2) (6) (171) (139) (285) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total operating expenses (295) (221) (480) (379) (254) (608) (674) (475) (1,088) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Net profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 3,713 2,865 6,050 (12,178) 3,547 29,248 (8,465) 6,412 35,298 Finance costs 6 (51) (9) (64) (38) (26) (36) (89) (35) (100) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 3,662 2,856 5,986 (12,216) 3,521 29,212 (8,554) 6,377 35,198 Taxation (438) (378) (789) - (57) (146) (438) (435) (935) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Net profit/(loss) for the period 8 3,224 2,478 5,197 (12,216) 3,464 29,066 (8,992) 5,942 34,263 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (pence) 8 2.72p 2.12p 4.43p (10.29p) 2.96p 24.75p (7.57p) 5.08p 29.18p ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

The total column of this statement represents the Group's Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU). The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or disposed of during the period.

The Group does not have any other comprehensive income. The net profit/(loss) disclosed above represents the Group's total comprehensive income/(loss).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months ended 31 May 2017





Note Called-up

share

capital Share

premium

account

Special

reserve

Capital

reserves

Revenue

reserve



Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 For the six months ended 31 May 2017 (unaudited) At 30 November 2016 1,183 46,395 71,223 (22,479) 2,511 98,833 Total comprehensive income: Net (loss)/profit for the period - - - (12,216) 3,224 (8,992) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Share issues 9 5 432 - - - 437 Share issue costs - (7) - - - (7) Dividends paid (a) 7 - - - - (2,376) (2,376) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 31 May 2017 1,188 46,820 71,223 (34,695) 3,359 87,895 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- For the six months ended 31 May 2016 (unaudited) At 30 November 2015 1,156 44,837 71,223 (51,545) 3,759 69,430 Total comprehensive income: Net profit for the period - - - 3,464 2,478 5,942 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Share issues 24 1,314 - - - 1,338 Share issue costs - 1 - - - 1 Dividends paid (b) 7 - - - - (3,496) (3,496) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 31 May 2016 1,180 46,152 71,223 (48,081) 2,741 73,215 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- For the year ended 30 November 2016 (audited) At 30 November 2015 1,156 44,837 71,223 (51,545) 3,759 69,430 Total comprehensive income: Net profit for the year - - - 29,066 5,197 34,263 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Share issues 27 1,559 - - - 1,586 Share issue costs - (8) - - - (8) Tender issue costs rebated - 7 - - - 7 Dividends paid (c) 7 - - - - (6,445) (6,445) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- At 30 November 2016 1,183 46,395 71,223 (22,479) 2,511 98,833 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

(a) 4th interim dividend of 1.00 pence per share for the year ended 30 November 2016, declared on 16 December 2016 and paid on 20 January 2017 and 1st interim dividend of 1.00 pence per share for the year ended 30November 2017, declared on 14 March 2017 and paid on 21 April 2017.

(b) 4th interim dividend of 1.50 pence per share for the year ended 30 November 2015, declared on 17 December 2015 and paid on 22 January 2016 and 1st interim dividend of 1.50 pence per share for the year ended 30November 2016, declared on 14 March 2016 and paid on 21 April 2016.

(c) 4th interim dividend of 1.50 pence per share for the year ended 30 November 2015, declared on 17 December 2015 and paid on 22 January 2016, 1st interim dividend of 1.50 pence per share for the year ended 30November 2016, declared on 14 March 2016 and paid on 21 April 2016, 2nd interim dividend of 1.50 pence per share for the year ended 30 November 2016, declared on 14 June 2016 and paid on 22 July 2016 and 3rdinterim dividend of 1.00 pence per share for the year ended 30 November 2016, declared on 12 September 2016 and paid on 21 October 2016.

Costs relating to the acquisition and disposal of investments amounted to £107,000 and £12,000 respectively for the six months ended 31 May 2017 (six months ended 31 May 2016: £67,000 and £28,000; year ended 30 November 2016: £162,000 and £81,000). All transaction costs have been included within the capital reserves.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 May 2017







Notes 31May

2017

£'000

(unaudited) 31May

2016

£'000

(unaudited) 30November

2016

£'000

(audited) Non current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 95,938 75,578 103,127 -------- -------- -------- Current assets Other receivables 441 1,199 916 Cash and cash equivalents 8,627 4,125 7,208 Collateral held on margin deposit with brokers 1,906 1,556 2,990 -------- -------- -------- 10,974 6,880 11,114 -------- -------- -------- Total assets 106,912 82,458 114,241 -------- -------- -------- Current liabilities Other payables (858) (3,449) (3,239) Derivative financial instruments held at fair value through profit or loss (428) (292) (482) Bank overdraft (17,731) (5,502) (11,687) -------- -------- -------- (19,017) (9,243) (15,408) -------- -------- -------- Net current liabilities (8,043) (2,363) (4,294) -------- -------- -------- Net assets 87,895 73,215 98,833 -------- -------- -------- Equity attributable to equity holders Called up share capital 9 1,188 1,180 1,183 Share premium account 46,820 46,152 46,395 Special reserve 71,223 71,223 71,223 Capital reserves (34,695) (48,081) (22,479) Revenue reserve 3,359 2,741 2,511 -------- -------- -------- Total equity 87,895 73,215 98,833 -------- -------- -------- Net asset value per ordinary share 8 74.01p 62.06p 83.57p ======== ======== ========

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

for the six months ended 31 May 2017

Sixmonths

ended

31May

2017

£'000

(unaudited) Sixmonths

ended

31May

2016

£'000

(unaudited) Year

ended

30November

2016

£'000

(audited) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (2,561) 877 (88) -------- -------- -------- Financing activities Interest paid (89) (35) (100) Share issue costs paid (7) 1 (8) Tender issue costs rebated - - 7 Proceeds from share issues 437 1,338 1,586 Dividends paid (2,376) (3,496) (6,445) -------- -------- -------- Net cash outflow from financing activities (2,035) (2,192) (4,960) -------- -------- -------- Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,596) (1,315) (5,048) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (29) 92 723 -------- -------- -------- Change in cash and cash equivalents (4,625) (1,223) (4,325) Cash and cash equivalents at start of period (4,479) (154) (154) -------- -------- -------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (9,104) (1,377) (4,479) -------- -------- -------- Comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 8,627 4,125 7,208 Bank overdraft (17,731) (5,502) (11,687) -------- -------- -------- (9,104) (1,377) (4,479) ======== ======== ========

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION TO NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

for the six months ended 31 May 2017

Sixmonths

ended

31May

2017

£'000

(unaudited) Sixmonths

ended

31May

2016

£'000

(unaudited) Year

ended

30November

2016

£'000

(audited) Operating activities: (Loss)/profit before taxation (8,554) 6,377 35,198 Add back interest paid 89 35 100 Losses/(profits) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss 11,770 (3,709) (29,133) Net losses/(profit) on foreign exchange 29 (92) (723) Sales of investments held at fair value through profit or loss 33,476 33,946 73,535 Purchases of investments held at fair value through profit or loss (38,111) (36,537) (78,060) Decrease/(increase) in other receivables 27 23 (13) Decrease in other payables (14) (247) (203) Decrease/(increase) in amounts due from brokers 448 (767) (448) (Decrease)/increase in amounts due to brokers (2,335) 2,589 2,335 Net movement in cash held on margin deposit with brokers 1,084 (244) (1,678) Taxation paid (353) (416) (845) Taxation on investment income included within gross income (117) (81) (153) -------- -------- -------- Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (2,561) 877 (88) ======== ======== ========

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the six months ended 31 May 2017

1. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investment trust company within the meaning of sections 1158-1165 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The principal activity of the subsidiary, BlackRock Commodities Securities Income Company Limited, is investment dealing and options writing.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The half yearly financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2016 (which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU) and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006) and in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

Insofar as the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for investment trust companies and venture capital trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), revised in November 2014 is compatible with IFRS, the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with guidance set out in the SORP.

The taxation charge has been calculated by applying an estimate of the annual effective tax rate to any profit for the period.

3. INCOME

Sixmonths

ended

31May

2017

£'000

(unaudited) Sixmonths

ended

31May

2016

£'000

(unaudited) Year

ended

30November

2016

£'000

(audited) Investment income: Overseas listed dividends 854 697 1,222 Overseas special dividends 34 - - UK listed dividends 661 482 1,028 Fixed interest income 261 297 586 -------- -------- -------- 1,810 1,476 2,836 -------- -------- -------- Other income: Deposit interest 4 3 7 Option premium income 2,194 1,607 3,687 -------- -------- -------- 2,198 1,610 3,694 -------- -------- -------- Total Income 4,008 3,086 6,530 ======== ======== ========

Dividends and interest received in the period amounted to £1,568,000 and £214,000 (six months ended 31 May 2016: £1,213,000 and £3,000; year ended 30 November 2016: £2,226,000 and £525,000) respectively.

During the period, the Group received option premium income totalling £1,988,000 (six months ended 31 May 2016: £1,884,000; year ended 30 November 2016: £4,103,000) for writing put and covered call options for the purposes of revenue generation. Option premiums of £2,194,000 (six months ended 31 May 2016: £1,607,000; year ended 30 November 2016: £3,687,000) were amortised to income. At 31May 2017, there were 13 open positions (31May 2016: 12; 30 November 2016: 16) with an associated liability of £428,000 (31 May 2016: £292,000; 30 November 2016: £482,000).

4. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE

Six months ended

31 May 2017

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 May 2016

(unaudited) Year ended

30 November 2016

(audited) Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment management fee 126 377 503 84 252 336 201 602 803 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

The management fee is levied at 0.95% of gross assets per annum on the first £250 million of the Company's gross assets reducing to 0.90% thereafter. The fee is allocated 25% to the revenue column and 75% to the capital column of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.

5. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Sixmonths

ended

31May

2017

£'000

(unaudited) Sixmonths

ended

31May

2016

£'000

(unaudited) Year

ended

30November

2016

£'000

(audited) Allocated to revenue: Custody fee 3 2 12 Auditor's remuneration - audit services 12 12 25 Directors' emoluments 50 39 82 Registrar's fee 12 11 26 Broker fees 12 13 25 Depositary fees 6 4 10 Marketing fees 13 2 69 Marketing fees written back - - (59) Other administrative costs 61 54 89 -------- -------- -------- 169 137 279 -------- -------- -------- Allocated to capital: Transaction charges - capital 2 2 6 -------- -------- -------- 171 139 285 -------- -------- --------

6. FINANCE COSTS

Six months ended

31 May 2017

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 May 2016

(unaudited) Year ended

30 November 2016

(audited) Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Interest payable - bank overdraft 51 38 89 9 26 35 64 36 100 -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Total 51 38 89 9 26 35 64 36 100 ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

7. DIVIDENDS

The Board's current dividend target is to declare quarterly dividends of 1.00 pence per share in the year to 30 November 2017, making a total of at least 4.00 pence for the year as a whole. A first interim dividend for the period ending 28 February 2017 of £1,188,000 (1.00p per share) was paid on 21 April 2017 to shareholders on the register on 24 March 2017.

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend for the period ended 31 May 2017 of 1.00p per ordinary share. The total cost of the dividend was £1,188,000 and was paid on 21 July 2017 to shareholders on the Company's register on 23 June 2017. This dividend has not been accrued in the financial statements for the six months ended 31 May 2017, as under IFRS, interim dividends are not recognised until paid. Dividends are debited directly to reserves.

The third and fourth interim dividends will be declared in September 2017 and December 2017 respectively.

Dividends on equity shares paid during the period were:

Sixmonths

ended

31May

2017

£'000

(unaudited) Sixmonths

ended

31May

2016

£'000

(unaudited) Year

ended

30November

2016

£'000

(audited) Second interim dividend for the year ended 30November 2016 of 1.50p (2015: 1.50p) - - 1,769 Third interim dividend for the year ended 30November 2016 of 1.00p (2015: 1.50p) - - 1,180 Fourth interim dividend for the year ended 30November 2016 of 1.00p (2015: 1.50p) 1,188 1,734 1,734 First interim dividend for the year ending 30November 2017 of 1.00p (2016: 1.50p) 1,188 1,762 1,762 -------- -------- -------- 2,376 3,496 6,445 ======== ======== ========

8. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AND NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

Total revenue and capital returns per share are shown below and have been calculated using the following:

Sixmonths

ended

31May

2017

(unaudited) Sixmonths

ended

31May

2016

(unaudited) Year

ended

30November

2016

(audited) Net revenue profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 3,224 2,478 5,197 Net capital (loss)/profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) (12,216) 3,464 29,066 -------- -------- -------- Total (loss)/profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) (8,992) 5,942 34,263 -------- -------- -------- Total equity attributable to shareholders (£'000) 87,895 73,215 98,833 The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during each period on which the return per ordinary share was calculated was: 118,735,033 116,880,024 117,437,126 The actual number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) at the period end on which the net asset value was calculated was: 118,768,000 117,968,000 118,268,000 Return per share Revenue earnings per share 2.72p 2.12p 4.43p Capital (loss)/earnings per share (10.29p) 2.96p 24.75p -------- -------- -------- Total (loss)/earnings per share (7.57p) 5.08p 29.18p ======== ======== ========

At 31May

2017

(unaudited) At 31May

2016

(unaudited) At 30November

2016

(audited) Net asset value per share 74.01p 62.06p 83.57p Share price 72.75p 62.00p 82.75p -------- -------- --------

Basic and diluted earnings per share and net asset value per share are the same as the Company does not have any dilutive securities outstanding. The Company did not have any treasury shares at the period end, or at the date of this report.

9. CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL

Ordinary

shares

number Total

shares

number Nominal

value

£'000 Allotted, issued and fully paid share capitalcomprised: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each At 30 November 2016 118,268,000 118,268,000 1,183 Shares issued 500,000 500,000 5 -------- -------- -------- At 31 May 2017 118,768,000 118,768,000 1,188 ======== ======== ========

During the period 500,000 shares were issued (six months ended 31 May 2016: 2,400,000; year ended 30 November 2016: 2,700,000) for a total consideration of £437,000 (six months ended 31 May 2016: £1,338,000; year ended 30 November 2016: £1,586,000) after the deduction of brokers commission but before the deduction of other issue costs. No additional shares have been issued since 31 May 2017.

10. VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial assets and financial liabilities are either carried in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at their fair value (investments and derivatives) or at an amount which is a reasonable approximation of fair value (due from brokers, dividends and interest receivable, due to brokers, accruals, cash at bank and bank overdrafts). IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 2(h) as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30November 2016.

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Quoted market price in an active market for an identical instrument. A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques used to price securities based on observable inputs. Valuation techniques used for non-standard instruments such as options include the use of comparable recent arm's length transactions, reference to other instruments that are substantially the same, discounted cash flow analysis, option pricing models and other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants making the maximum use of market inputs.

Level 3 - Valuation techniques using significant unobservable inputs other than quoted prices within Level 1. This category includes all instruments where the valuation technique includes inputs not based on observable market data and unobservable inputs could have a significant impact on the instrument's valuation. This category includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments where significant unobservable adjustments or assumptions are required to reflect differences between the instruments and instruments for which there is no active market. The level in the hierarchy within the fair value measurement is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety.

If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability.

The Investment Manager considers observable data to be that market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary, and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.

There has been no change to the valuation techniques during the period under review or as at the date of this report.

The table below sets out fair value measurements using the IFRS 13 fair value hierarchy.

Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value throughprofit orloss at 31 May 2017 (unaudited) Level1

£'000 Level2

£'000 Level3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity and debt investments 95,938 - - 95,938 Liabilities: Derivative financial instruments - written options - (428) - (428) -------- -------- -------- -------- 95,938 (428) - 95,510 ======== ======== ======== ========

Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit orloss at 31 May 2016 (unaudited) Level1

£'000 Level2

£'000 Level3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity and debt investments 75,578 - - 75,578 Liabilities: Derivative financial instruments - written options - (292) - (292) -------- -------- -------- -------- 75,578 (292) - 75,286 ======== ======== ======== ========

Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit orloss at 30 November 2016 (audited) Level1

£'000 Level2

£'000 Level3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity and debt investments 103,127 - - 103,127 Liabilities: Derivative financial instruments - written options - (482) - (482) -------- -------- -------- -------- 103,127 (482) - 102,645 ======== ======== ======== ========

There were no transfers between levels for financial assets and financial liabilities during the period recorded at fair value as at 31 May 2017, 31 May 2016 and 30 November 2016. The Company did not hold any level 3 securities throughout the financial period under review or as at 31 May 2016 and 30 November 2016.

11. TRANSACTIONS WITH THE AIFM AND THE INVESTMENT MANAGER

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). BFM has (with the Company's consent) delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)).

The investment management fee due to BFM for the six months ended 31 May 2017 amounted to £503,000 (six months ended 31 May 2016: £336,000; year ended 30 November 2016: £803,000). At the period end £401,000 was outstanding in respect of these fees (six months ended 31 May 2016: £283,000; year ended 30 November 2016: £382,000).

In addition to the above services, BlackRock has provided the Company with marketing services. The total fees paid or payable for these services for the period ended 31 May 2017 amounted to £13,000 excluding VAT (six months ended 31 May 2016: £2,000; year ended 30November 2016: £69,000 before write back of prior year marketing expenses of £59,000). Marketing fees of £10,000 (31 May 2016: £27,000; 30 November 2016: £14,500) were outstanding at 31 May 2017.

12. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE

The Board consists of four non-executive Directors all of whom, with the exception of MrRuck Keene who was previously an employee of the Manager, are considered to be independent of the Manager by the Board. Mr Ruck Keene retired from his position at BlackRock on 7 April 2017 and will continue to be deemed to be non-independent of the Manager for a period of five years following his retirement under current guidance set out in the UK Corporate Governance Code.

None of the Directors has a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £36,000, the Chairman of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee receives an annual fee of £30,000 and each other Director receives an annual fee of £25,000, with the exception of Mr Ruck Keene who has waived his entitlement to fees prior to 7 April 2017. With effect from 8 April 2017 Mr Ruck Keene will receive an annual fee of £25,000 pro-rated accordingly to the year 30 November 2017.

As at 31 May 2017 no amounts (31 May 2016: £nil; 30 November 2016: £nil) were outstanding in respect of Directors' fees.

At the period end, interests of the Directors in the ordinary shares of the Company are as set out below:

31May

2017 31May

2016 30November

2016 E Warner 94,000 32,000 94,000 C Bell 33,500 33,500 33,500 M R Merton 17,000 17,000 17,000 J G Ruck Keene 14,000 14,000 14,000 -------- -------- --------

13. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

There were no contingent liabilities at 31 May 2017, 31 May 2016 or 30 November 2016.

14. PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The financial information contained in this half yearly financial report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 31 May 2017 and 31 May 2016 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 30 November 2016 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

15. ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board expects to announce the annual results for the year ending 30 November 2017, as prepared under IFRS, in January 2018.

Copies of the annual results announcement can be obtained from the Secretary on 0207743 3000. The Annual Report and Financial statements should be available at the beginning of February 2018, with the Annual General Meeting being held in March 2018.

ENDS

The half yearly financial report will also be available on the BlackRock website at http://www.blackrock.co.uk/brci. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

For further information please contact:



Simon White, Managing Director Investment Trusts - 020 7743 3000



Olivia Markham/Tom Holl, Fund Managers - 020 7743 3000



Press enquires:

Lucy Horne, Lansons Communications - 020 7294 3689

E-mail: lucyh@lansons.com

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

12 Throgmorton Avenue

London

EC2N 2DL