StorTrec Appointed to Provide Onsite Services for Infortrend Storage Solutions

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® announced today that StorTrec has been appointed to provide onsite services for Infortrend storage solutions. With options like 9x5 office hours or 24/7 onsite which include public holidays and out-of-office hours, Infortrend customers in EMEA countries are offered the best non-stop support and service coverage.

Data availability is critical to business, and Infortrend storage solutions provide the performance, security and resilience that businesses are looking for. Infortrend and StorTrec have now joined forces to offer a wider coverage of onsite maintenance, helping businesses to reduce downtime, and enhance the data availability.

With comprehensive skills and training provided by Infortrend, StorTrec engineers can provide technical assistance via email/phone, and on-site diagnostic with short response times. Parts can be exchanged onsite in situations like hardware failure. Infortrend provides the spare parts and manufacturer support in case of escalations requiring in-depth technical analysis.

"We are very pleased to work with Infortrend and provide its customers with the best support and technical services. Our experience and technical expertise on storage products can no doubt meet the demands of both Infortrend and its customers," said Mark Narraway, Business Director of StorTrec.

Teddy Lin, General Manager of Infortrend Europe commented, "Infortrend always want to provide more to our customers, as they deserve our best products and best services. With StorTrec's experience and expertise in support, we believe they can provide our customers with excellent on-site services."

About StorTrec

Founded in 2001, StorTrec rapidly grew to cover the whole Germany and expanded across Europe in subsequent years. Strong growth and a commitment to embrace new technologies alongside continued support for current and legacy products ensures the future for StorTrec, its partners and employees.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Infortrend Europe Ltd.

Agnieszka Wesolowska

Tel:+44-1256-305-220

E-mail: marketing.eu@infortrend.com