

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 27-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,302,804.86 11.3354



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,952,765.45 15.2431



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 835,401.25 18.502



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,126,622.50 17.5022



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,972,204.98 10.2867



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,544,635.11 10.2862



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,841,198.02 12.7197



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 292,203.44 13.9144



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,187,410.35 16.5839



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 491000 EUR 8,220,806.06 16.743



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,575,050.54 11.2496



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,423,009.25 17.2121



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,353,905.33 19.0581



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,703,081.04 17.5551



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,566,903.77 14.7821



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 307,665.72 14.6507



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,321,984.83 15.9275



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,302,477.71 18.09



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,256,481.67 16.0034



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,687,735.07 10.191



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,240,879.56 17.7243



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,579.89 18.9737



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,827,109.75 19.3084



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 27/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,327,545.71 17.7469



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,327,399.72 17.7461



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,656,141.65 13.5351



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,490,458.38 18.2256



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,376,166.30 15.6009



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,331,065.38 10.5516



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,367,987.56 18.5543



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,970,464.42 15.5529



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 249,403.85 16.6269



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,529,668.21 5.6425



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,447,020.76 18.8564



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,045,839.27 16.0898



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,857,545.94 14.2888



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,613,772.36 17.9026



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,893.04 19.0558



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,754,769.65 19.2552



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,385,854.82 19.3915



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R6



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX