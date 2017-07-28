WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 27-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,302,804.86 11.3354
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,952,765.45 15.2431
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 835,401.25 18.502
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,126,622.50 17.5022
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,972,204.98 10.2867
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,544,635.11 10.2862
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,841,198.02 12.7197
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 292,203.44 13.9144
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,187,410.35 16.5839
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 491000 EUR 8,220,806.06 16.743
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,575,050.54 11.2496
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,423,009.25 17.2121
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,353,905.33 19.0581
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,703,081.04 17.5551
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,566,903.77 14.7821
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 307,665.72 14.6507
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,321,984.83 15.9275
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,302,477.71 18.09
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,256,481.67 16.0034
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,687,735.07 10.191
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,240,879.56 17.7243
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,579.89 18.9737
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,827,109.75 19.3084
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 27/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,327,545.71 17.7469
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,327,399.72 17.7461
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,656,141.65 13.5351
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,490,458.38 18.2256
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,376,166.30 15.6009
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,331,065.38 10.5516
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,367,987.56 18.5543
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,970,464.42 15.5529
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 249,403.85 16.6269
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,529,668.21 5.6425
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,447,020.76 18.8564
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,045,839.27 16.0898
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,857,545.94 14.2888
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,613,772.36 17.9026
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,893.04 19.0558
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,754,769.65 19.2552
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,385,854.82 19.3915
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R6
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX