FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers" or the "Company")

Directors' interests in Ordinary Shares of the Company

The Company announces that on 27th July 2017, the Trustees of its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") made a release of shares to Directors in accordance with the LTIP (grant number 17), which includes listed "A" ordinary shares of 40p each, unquoted "B" ordinary shares of 4p each and "C" ordinary shares of 40p each.

To facilitate the financing of the resultant tax liability arising on the release of these awards, the Trustees have also sold in the market on behalf of each Director a proportion of the 'A' ordinary shares being released. The award price was £9.65 per "A" ordinary share. The shares were sold today at £10.35 per share. As shown in the table below, some of the participants have also requested that the Trustees sell further shares on their behalf. These shares were also sold at £10.35 per share.









DIRECTOR 40p A ordinary shares sold for tax & NI 40p A ordinary shares released to participant Additional 40p A ordinary shares sold on behalf of participant 4p B ordinary shares released to participant C ordinary shares of 40p each released to participant Simon Emeny 20,626 6,226 7,200 87,772 1,000 James Douglas 15,001 0 24,533 63,834 1,000 Richard Fuller 6,843 0 11,900 29,751 0 Jonathon Swaine 8,036 4,625 0 34,196 1,000

28 July 2017

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073