Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

28th July 2017

Completion of 30th June 2017 Share Conversion

Following the publication on 26th July 2017 of final month-end net asset values for 30th June 2017 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30th June share conversion date:

1.239872 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.806593 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:



USD 25,000 shares of no par value into 20,164 GBP shares

GBP 1,176 shares of no par value into 1,458 USD shares



The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:



USD 16,667 shares of no par value into 13,443 GBP shares

GBP 784 shares of no par value into 971 USD shares





Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:



- 47,439,399 US Dollar shares; and

- 2,064,048 Sterling shares



- 31,626,286 US Dollar B shares; and

- 1,376,046 Sterling B shares



The Share conversion took place on 28th July 2017.



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com





