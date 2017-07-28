World Football Legends To Take Part In The International Tournament Expo 2017 Football Cup

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TheInternational Football TournamentEXPO2017 Football Cup, organized as part of Astana EXPO 2017, will take place on August 5 and 6. The national teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, Portugal andthe World Select Teamwill competeat the Astana Arena Stadium.

"This is a unique sporting event similar to theLegends Cup which will take place in the capital ofKazakhstan for the first time," said Allen Chayzhunusov, Director of Department of Promotion and Tourism at National Company "Astana EXPO-2017".

Six teams will participate inthe EXPO 2017 Football Cup: Kazakhstan,Russia, Italy, Germany, Portugal andthe World Select Team.

The opening ceremony andmatchesof thegroup stage will take place on August 5. Play-offs and the awards ceremony will be held on August 6.

Fans will be able to enjoy the game of such players as DinoBaggio, Marco Delvecchio, Nuno Maniche, Jean-Pierre Papin, Roman Shirokov, Valery Karpin, Aleksandr Filimonov, etc.

According toSeilda Bayshakov, President of theFootball FederationofKazakhstan, the country's national team will be represented byfootball veterans includingOleg Voskoboynikov, Igor Avdeev, Andrey Karpovich, Kairat Aubakirov, Murat Tleshev, Nurbol Zhumaskaliev and Andrei Finonchenko.

"On August 4, at 5:30 p.m. football fans will be able to meet with the teams and get autographs, there will also be photoshoots. All this will take place on the stage of the EXPO 2017 Amphitheater. On August 6 from 10:00 a.m. till midday a workshop will be organized specially for those who attend youth athletics centers, and the players will also take part in it," added Mr.Chayzhunusov.

"I am certain thatthe EXPO 2017 Football Cup will become a good tradition," added Tamerlan Kuriev, the founder andGeneral Manager of the Legends Cuptournament and President of New Sport Agency.

Aydyn Kozhakhmet, a sports journalist and football expert said: "Tournaments such as these are great because they are targeted at 'footballaesthetes' who think that a match should be spectacular and that football is an art. This is why I am confident that all of us, fans and experts, will be very pleased to see the work of great masters such asHernan Crespo,GaizkaMendietaZabala,Jari Litmanenand others."

