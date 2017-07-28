Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-07-28 11:24 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The shareholders in Bilia AB (publ) are invited to an extraordinary general meeting on 4 September 2017, 9.00 am, at Bilia's Haga Norra facility, Frösundaleden 4, in Solna.



The EGM is summoned to elect a new board member, as Eva Cederbalk has announced that she will be leaving her seat on the Board, due to an appointment to the board of a bank.



Bilia's former CFO, Gunnar Blomkvist, is proposed to be elected to the Board. The Nominating Committee's proposal along with the official notice is posted on Bilia's website, and the material will be available at the meeting.



Please note, that the last date of notification is 29 August 2017. For further information, please go to bilia.com or contact Bilia.



Gothenburg, 28 July 2017



Bilia AB (publ)



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639741