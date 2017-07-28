EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 JULY 2017 SHARES



CORRECTION: NURMINEN LOGISTICS PLC: MERGING OF NEW SHARES



Correction to the number of new shares



A total of 29 229 764 new shares (NLG1VN0117) of the share issue of Nurminen Logistics Plc will be traded together with the old shares as of 31 July 2017. Trading with the new shares (NLG1VN0117) will end on 28 July 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: NLG1V ISIN code: FI0009900187 Orderbook id: 24283 Number of shares: 43 904 174



Trading ends:



Trading code: NLG1VN0117 ISIN code: FI4000252358 Orderbook id: 139986 Last trading day: 28 July 2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 28.7.2017 OSAKKEET



KORJAUS: NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ: UUSIEN OSAKKEIDEN YHDISTELY



Korjaus uusien osakkeitten lukumäärään



Nurminen Logistics Oyj:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (NLG1VN0117), yhteensä 29.229.764 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31.7.2017 alkaen. Kaupankäynti uusilla osakkeilla (NLG1VN0117) päättyy 28.7.2017.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NLG1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009900187 id: 24283 Osakemäärä: 43.904.174



Kaupankäynti päättyy:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NLG1VN0117 ISIN-koodi: FI4000252358 id: 139986 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 28.7.2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260