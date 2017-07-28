Infant Formula Ingredients Market Worth 23.79 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Infant Formula Ingredients Marketby Type (Carbohydrates, Oils & fats, proteins, Vitamins & minerals, Prebiotics), Application (Growing-up milk, Standard infant formula, Follow-on formula, Specialty), Form, Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Infant Formula Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 23.79 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of working women, the inability of mothers to lactate sufficiently, and preference for convenience feeding.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse106 Market Data Tables and42 Figures spread through160 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Infant Formula Ingredients Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infant-formula-ingredients-market-198132825.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Prebiotics is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market, by type, during the forecast period

Prebiotic ingredients have been proven excellent for infant nutrition, and this is the major factor driving the demand for prebiotics in the Infant Formula Ingredients Market. Human milk naturally contains 8% of prebiotics in the form of oligosaccharides. The use of prebiotic ingredients in infant nutrition helps infants overcome infections by building immunity, resisting gastrointestinal problems, supporting increased mineral absorption, and lowering the tendency to become obese.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=198132825

The powdered form accounted for a larger market share in the Infant Formula Ingredients Market in 2016

Infant formula ingredients in powdered form are most commonly used by manufacturers as it is easier to use when compared to liquid & semi-liquid forms; therefore, powdered infant formula ingredients accounted for a larger market share in 2016. Moreover, manufacturers who adopt "dry blending" for making infant formula prefer to use powdered infant formula ingredients, as they provide easy handling and distribution of ingredients by dry blending.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=198132825

Significant growth for infant formula ingredients is observed in the Asia-Pacific region

Rapid urbanization and increasing demand for convenience food are expected to drive the market for different formula due to which the Infant Formula Ingredients Market is projected to grow substantially. The region is dominated by the Chinese market as it is one of the largest consumers of infant formulas in the region. Other countries such as New Zealand benefit from trade with China as it is one of the major exporters of infant formula ingredients and formulas to the country. On the other hand, high demand for infant formulas has resulted in global manufacturers such as Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand) increase their production of ingredients as well as expand their geographic reach in the Chinese market.

The key players in the Infant Formula Ingredients Market includeAAK AB (Sweden), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Lactalis Ingredients (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands).

Browse related reports:

Milk Protein Market by Type (MPC, MPI, MPH, Casein & Caseinates, WPC, WPI), Livestock (Cow, Buffalo, Goat), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Sports Nutrition, Infant Formula, Dairy Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/milk-protein-market-81179582.html

Dairy Ingredients Market by Type (Milk Powder, Whey Ingredients, MPC & MPI, Lactose & Its Derivatives, Casein & Caseinates, Milk Protein Hydrolysates), Source (Milk and Whey), Nature, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dairy-ingredients-market-974.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets