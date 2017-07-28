LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- SolGold PLC (AIM: SOLG) (TSX: SOLG)

28 July 2017

SolGold Plc

("SolGold" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

SolGold plc (AIM: SOLG) confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders were unanimously passed by a show of hands at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on 28 July 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

A breakdown of proxy votes received ahead of the cut off is set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes for (1) % (2) Votes % (2) Abstain (3) against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ordinary Business ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Adoption of 1,020,275,080 98.23% 18,431,094 1.77% - Financials ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Re-election of 867,733,813 83.55% 170,899,890 16.45% 72,471 Robert Weinberg ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Appointment of 868,184,813 83.59% 170,448,890 16.41% 72,471 Craig Jones ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Approval to grant 778,259,926 82.10% 169,677,973 17.9% 90,768,275 60p options to Nick Mather ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Approval to grant 861,997,299 83.46% 170,785,169 16.54% 5,923,706 60p options to Brain Moller ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Approval to grant 864,062,192 83.50% 170,785,169 16.50% 3,858,813 60p options to John Bovard ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Approval to grant 863,624,914 83.49% 170,785,169 16.51% 4,296,091 60p options to Robert Weinberg ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Approval to grant 867,921,005 83.56% 170,785,169 16.44% - 60p options to Craig Jones ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Reappoint BDO as 1,038,706,174 100% - - - Company Auditors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Authority to 869,676,174 83.73% 168,998,198 16.27% 31,802 allot shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Adoption of the 765,988,262 73.75% 272,686,110 26.25% 31,802 Company's ESOP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12. Approve to 698,517,228 73.69% 249,388,869 26.31% 90,800,077 increase Directors aggregate annual remuneration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Special Business ------------------------------------------------------- 13. Approval to allot 868,454,299 83.62% 170,179,404 16.38% 72,471 shares under Disapplication ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes:

(1) Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

(2) As a percentage of the aggregate of votes "for" plus votes "against".

(3) An abstention is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

