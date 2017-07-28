

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence strengthened unexpectedly in July, survey data from the European Commission showed Friday.



The economic sentiment index rose slightly to 111.2 in July from 111.1 in June. The score was forecast to fall to 110.8.



The industrial confidence indicator held steady at 4.5, slightly above the forecast of 4.4 points. The flat change was caused by managers' virtually unchanged assessments of all components entering the confidence indicator.



The services confidence index rose to 14.1 in July from 13.3 in June. The increase in services confidence owed exclusively to markedly higher demand expectations and managers' views on past demand.



The confidence index in retail trade fell to 4.0 in July from 4.4 in the previous month. Retail trade confidence showed a mild deterioration largely due to worse expected business situation.



The consumer sentiment index declined to -1.7, in line with flash estimate, from -1.3 a month ago. The weakness reflects lower savings expectations and less optimistic views about future unemployment, which were only partly offset by more upbeat appraisals of the future general economic situation.



Another survey data from EU showed that the business confidence index fell to 1.05 in July from 1.16 in June. The expected reading was 1.14.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX