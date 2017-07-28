

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation held steady in July, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate as posted in June and in line with forecast. This was the lowest since November 2016.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in July compared to the expected fall of 0.8 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices grew 1.7 percent annually, slightly faster than the 1.6 percent rise seen in June. Inflation was forecast to remain at 1.6 percent in July.



The HICP slid 1.2 percent on month in July versus the expected drop of 1.3 percent.



