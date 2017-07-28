THORNTON, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announces that the Company was one of 36 companies invited to demonstrate their breadth of capabilities at the US Special Operations Command's (SOCOM) invitation-only Technical Experimentation (TE 17-3) Event held July 17-19, 2017.

This 3-day event held in the Washington DC area at Patuxent River Naval Air Station (Lexington Park, MD) featured several premier Developers and Systems Integrators as they presented the latest in communications, intelligence, surveillance, and power sectors to SOCOM and the US Department of Defense (DoD). Ascent Solar, one of only two solar companies, and 3 companies overall in the Power sector invited to the event, demonstrated their wide breadth of capabilities, ranging from small micro-modules that can be used to power Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) to larger solar solutions such as the MilPak-E that provide modular PV-based solutions capable of charging multiple devices in man-portable, squad and platoon scenarios.

"We are honored to have been selected to participate in SOCOM's TE 17-3," says Joe Kigin, Head of Worldwide Sales and Business Development at Ascent Solar. "While the event itself was focused specifically on Satellite Communications (SATCOM) and UGS tools used by the Special Operations Forces of the DoD, our inclusion reflects the fact that these organizations use a variety of high-powered electronic equipment that requires sustained power in order to ensure maximum operational efficiency. In most cases this power comes from batteries that must be replaced frequently, adding to weight-loads on the soldier that are coming under increased scrutiny. The limited capacity of these batteries, unnecessarily expose the asset and the soldier to dangerous situations. Ascent Solar's diverse portfolio of rugged, lightweight, and powerful PV-based solutions such as the MilPak 60E, as well as our XD12 and XD48 portable high-powered solar blankets, and our range of custom micro-modules will allow the Department of Defense to reduce the frequency of needing to replace batteries, which will increase mission effectiveness and save lives."

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., an ISO 9001-2015 certified company, is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies in both 2010 and 2015 by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions for 2011. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. More information can be found at www.AscentSolar.com.

