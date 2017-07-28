The Taiwanese solar association filed a complaint on behalf of Taiwanese cell manufacturers, claiming that the prices set by the two market research companies do not correspond to real sale prices and are below real production costs.

The EU Commission is set to replace Bloomberg's index with that of Taiwanese market research company PVInsights to establish the minimum import prices of crystalline solar products imported from China, as stated by the commission in a recently published report on the interim review it is conducting and which is expected to investigate the gradual mitigation of the measures against Chinese solar imports. However, doubts are appearing about PVInsights' index and its ability to reflect true costs, pv magazine has learned.

Taiwan's PV association TPVIA, in fact, has filed a complaint against PVInsights and another Taiwanese market research company, Energy Trend, on behalf of Taiwan's solar cell manufacturers a few weeks ago at the local Fair Trade Commission (FTC), as confirmed by several sources. The allegations are that the prices which are published weekly by two companies for solar cells and solar modules are too low. The FTC opened an investigation procedure in June, according to a document seen by pv magazine. The investigation relates to possible violations of Articles 25, 26 and 42 of Taiwan's free trade act.

Their weekly publication on the development of crystalline solar cells showed prices below the real market level, according to representatives of the Taiwanese solar industry. This has a direct negative impact on the solar cell manufacturers in Taiwan and their opportunities for fair trade. The prices published by PVInsights and Energy Trend were below the level of real production costs ...

