HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 --Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited ("the Company" or "Beijing Gas Blue Sky," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (HKSE: 6828) is pleased to announce that, the Company is awarded the 12th CAPITAL Outstanding China Enterprise Awards -- Outstanding Natural Gas Provider. It represents a recognition of the Company's effort throughout the years.

The 12th CAPITAL Outstanding China Enterprise Awards is organized by CAPITAL magazine. It aims to recognize Chinese enterprises which performed outstandingly in the past years and encourage mainland enterprises to contribute to the prosperity and stability of the Chinese and global economy. Capital Magazine is one of the most analytic and credible investment magazines in Hong Kong.

Mr. Cheng Ming Kit, Co-Chairman and Executive Director of Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited, said, "It is our honor to be awarded with the 12th CAPITAL Outstanding China Enterprise Awards -- Outstanding Natural Gas Provider. Looking forward, our team will continue to grasp opportunities in natural gas industry, invest and develop in potential growth projects, as well as expand in upper, middle and lower stream. We will continue to enhance our market share and competitiveness in the industry, in order to maximize our investor and shareholder's return."

About Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited ("Beijing Gas Blue Sky," HKSE stock code: 6828) is an integrated natural gas provider, distributor and operator, with an emphasis on the midstream and downstream natural gas development. Our natural gas business includes: (i) construction and operation of compressed natural gas ("CNG") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") refueling stations for vehicles; (ii) construction of natural gas pipelines and operation of city gas projects by providing piped gas; (iii) direct supply of LNG to end-users; and (iv) trading and distribution of CNG and LNG.

The Group has adapted to the "One Belt One Road" policy, and focuses on operating and investing in the natural gas business. The Group is actively expanding its business development and distribution, as well as continuing to gradually expand the scale of operations. Currently, the Group has a business presence in several provinces in Northeast China, East China, Central South China and Southwest China, including Liaoning Province, Shandong Province, Anhui Province, Zhejiang Province, Hubei Province, Guizhou Province, Sichuan Province and Hainan Province, etc. The Group is committed to its vision: "develop clean energy, enhance customer value, create a beautiful blue sky." In the future, it will continue actively investing and developing in the natural gas business, as well as participating in the development of the natural gas industry value chain.

For media inquiries, please contact:

